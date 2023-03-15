GlowTouch Wins Twice at 2023 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Awards
WizDom and GloWin Honored for Exceptional Innovation
We believe that technology is not just about innovation but also about impact. Our solutions are designed to empower agents with the tools they need to deliver exceptional customer experiences.”LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GlowTouch announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named the WizDom virtual agent assistant and coach, and the GloWin coaching portal as 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winners.
— Vidya Ravichandran
Two GlowTouch innovations were recognized in this year's honors: WizDom, our AI-powered tool, which works like a virtual assistant and coach alongside a live agent, helping the person deliver accurate answers more quickly. Second is GloWin, an online portal that facilitates coaching by capturing behavioral insights across multiple categories so supervisors can make sense of that data and work with agents to improve performance.
"The typical first impression of contact centers is people answering phones or chats. We believe that technology is not just about innovation but also about impact,” said Vidya Ravichandran, President & CEO of GlowTouch. “Our solutions are designed to empower agents with the tools they need to deliver exceptional customer experiences, and we are proud to be recognized for our efforts. We are excited to continue pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the contact center industry and look forward to delivering even more impactful solutions in the future."
The 2023 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM, and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The awards highlight products that enable service providers' clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.
"On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor GlowTouch with a 2023 Product of the Year Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. "Its AI and coaching solutions have proven deserving of this elite status, and I look forward to continued innovation from GlowTouch in 2024 and beyond."
To learn more about the WizDom tool, download a copy of our white paper here: https://pages.glowtouch.com/poty.
About GlowTouch
As a tech-forward company, GlowTouch is dedicated to providing exceptional customer experiences by leveraging the right people, channels, locations, processes, and technologies. Our personalized omnichannel contact center, back-office processing, and technology outsourcing solutions are tailored to meet the unique needs of clients worldwide. As a certified WBENC Women’s Business Enterprise (WBE) and NMSDC Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), we take pride in our diverse workforce. Our commitment to operational excellence and high-touch engagement has earned us recognition from renowned organizations such as Everest Group, the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals (IAOP), and six-time inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list. Headquartered in Louisville, KY, we have a global presence with onshore contact centers in Louisville, Miami, FL, and San Antonio, TX, a nearshore center in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and offshore locations in Mangalore, Bangalore, Mysore, India, and Manila, Philippines. To learn more about how we can help you achieve your business goals, visit www.GlowTouch.com, or email Tammy Weinstein at Tammy.Weinstein@GlowTouch.com.
TMC's CUSTOMER Magazine
TMC's CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry's new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.
About TMC
Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .
TMC Contact
Michelle Connolly
Senior Marketing Manager
203-852-6800, ext. 170
mconnolly@tmcnet.com
Tammy Weinstein
GlowTouch
+1 502-410-1732
tammy.weinstein@glowtouch.com
