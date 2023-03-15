DB Investing grows the Business Development team amidst new payment integrations
Retail broker DB Investing bolsters the Business Development team with four additions, as they gear up for expansion with new payment solutions.LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seychelles-regulated securities dealer DB Investing has confirmed new hires to their growing team of Business Development specialists. The multilingual recruits have outstanding industry experience and business acumen under their belts, as they settle down in the company’s Cyprus office.
Meet the New Team
Daniel Abdallah, a Lebanese Cypriot with Sales Management and Technology degree, is among the newcomers. As an industry veteran with over 15 years of Forex, Options, and Binary experience, Abdallah has extensive knowledge of retention, client relationship, and business development functions. He had previously worked for major companies in our industry.
Cristina Hernandez Alvarez is another expert in her field, with a record of major companies in her 9-year adventure in the industry. The Spaniard has worked in several functions, including sales, retention, and business development so far.
The next name on our list is Alexandros Charalambous from Cyprus, with 10 years of relevant experience. Alexandros shouldered various duties in major brokerage companies, ranging from conversion and retention to account management and business development.
Finally, Sebastian Rodriguez Merino from Spain with fresh industry experience... A native Spanish speaker with English and Greek skills, Sebastian has mainly focused on retention, conversion, and BD in Forex trading companies so far in his career.
New Payment Solutions
DB Investing has an unyielding focus on customer satisfaction, especially when it comes to the security and convenience of transactions. The company had recently launched a ground-breaking integration with Binance Pay, allowing clients direct payments from Binance wallet.
Shortly afterward, they announced new payment solutions including Skrill, Neteller, and Directa24. Providing multiple methods is not only convenient for clients but is also crucial for financial risk management for a brokerage company, ensuring options
The company’s Cyprus Head of Sales and Business Department, Anthony Linus, highlighted their slogan: Dream Big Investing. Anthony also pointed out that their goal was becoming the top choice for convenient investing:
“We will never settle for a mediocre role in this industry. We are either the leader or not there yet.”
What is next for DB Investing?
As a regular patron of all Forex and Affiliate related events in the world, DB Investing is becoming more renowned by the day. The broker has growing teams of professionals in Dubai, Cyprus, and other major worldwide hubs. They serve in English, Arabic, Spanish, and Portuguese, with a focus to expand in MENA, LATAM, Africa, and South Asia.
DB Investing offers more than a thousand financial assets with fair pricing, ready to be traded on MetaTrader 5 and SIRIX platforms.
Contact Information:
https://dbinvesting.com
marketing@dbinvesting.com
Dubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A2. Unit 101, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Griva Degeni Avenue, Nikolaou and Zavos building, Office 103, Agios Nikolaos, Limassol, Cyprus
Abis Centre, Office 15, Avenue D’Arhoa, Providence Industrial Estate. Mahe, Seychelles
+44 2033074420 / +357 25054750
Deniz Percin
DB Invest Ltd.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube