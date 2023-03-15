WeHo Audio Startup Announces New Product Line
Theraphonics has announced for presale a set of Eurorack Synthesizer Modules Lampooning L. Ron Hubbard and his Space Opera CharactersWEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 13th was the 112th birthday of Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard. In honor of this event, Theraphonics is extremely proud to announce the presale of its first product and the first module in its Eurorack module lineup, the P-Meter.
The P-Meter is a unique 8HP control voltage generation synthesizer module built to the Eurorack standard which generates up to fifteen independent CV channels at three different voltage specifications from the input of a Wheatstone bridge and the resistance of the body connected to its inputs.
Holding the two electrodes (or by connecting the two included probes to a tomato to see whether tomatoes scream) the module measures the resistance in the users body and converts that signal into fifteen independently controlled control-voltages channels channels (or five channel buses) at one of three levels: 0-5v, 0-10v and -5/+5v. (The module contains five outputs at each voltage step for a total of fifteen outputs.) This creates an operation similar to a Theremin, but with a lot more randomness.
In standard use mode, if the user moves the digital “needle” to the left, the control voltage diminishes. When the needle moves to the right, the control voltages increase. The LCD screen gives advanced users additional features such as various mapping styles, signal inversions, and other operating modes. The module can be patched to any module that can accept the power levels. A five-way digital encoder (including flywheel) gives the end user easy control over all aspects of the system.
The digital display allows users to select which style of digital pulse mode they wish to use, either independently by channel or by bus of three channels, such as gate mote, oscillation mode, step mode, and others.
At startup, the module will display "Where's Shelly?" on its LCD screen for five seconds. This will remain until she is returned safe.
The P-Meter is available for preorder now for 289 USD with an estimated shipping date of August 1. 60 USD from each sale will be donated to the Aftermath Foundation.
The “Incident One” Eurorack series consists of a total of four 8HP Eurorack modules named “Xenu, Supreme Overlord of the Marfab Confederation” (oscillator bank), "The Duke of Chug” (grunge-glitch module), “The Obscene Dog” (hardcore filter module), and the aforementioned “P-Meter”. Specifications for these additional products are being finalized and will be released shortly. (Due to global supply chain shortages, “Xenu”, “Chug” and “Obscene Dog” will not be available for shipping until October 2023.)
All Theraphonics Eurorack modules include Bluetooth for future “over-the air” firmware updates via mobile app. Theraphonics' audio generation modules output audio at up to a 96k sample rate with a 64 bit depth using Theraphonics’ rock-solid AI-enabled audio generation software platform, soon to be released as an open source library. All our products are made from high-quality, anodized aluminum, consist of digital controls and are all Made in America products.
To preorder the P-Meter for August shipping, visit https://proaudio.theraphonics.com/index.php/product/the-p-meter/
Eurorack is a modular synthesizer format that allows users to create unique and personalized soundscapes. With its compact size and customizable nature, Eurorack has become a popular choice for musicians, sound designers, and enthusiasts alike. The format consists of small, individual modules that can be combined and rearranged to create a variety of sound effects and textures. Eurorack modules range from basic oscillator and filter modules to more advanced sequencers and granular synthesizers. The versatility of Eurorack has led to its use in a wide range of musical genres, from experimental noise to ambient soundscapes, making it a must-have for any music enthusiast looking to push the boundaries of sound.
The mission of Theraphonics is to create best-in-class audio software and hardware for the pro-audio, neurodiverse and medical communities.
Note: an earlier version of the press release entitled “L. Ron Hubbards E-Meter Gets a Makeover” caused some confusion that we were building actual e-meters. “This was due to an internal misunderstanding and we apologize for any confusion.” says Chief Technical Officer Josh Armenta. “While the P-Meter WAS inspired by the IDEA of that similarly named product, selling that product could get us sued. If you want one of those, google it, or google the instructions to build one yourself.”
