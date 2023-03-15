Submit Release
March Executive Clemency Hearings to be held in Nashville

March 28-29 at 500 James Robertson Parkway, Fourth Floor

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | 10:53am

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Board of Parole will conduct Executive Clemency hearings on Tuesday, March 28 and Wednesday, March 29 at James Robertson Parkway in the Davy Crockett Tower, located on the fourth floor in downtown
Nashville.

The March 28 hearing will start at 10 a.m. Central time and the March 29 hearings will start at 8:30 a.m.

The Board is responsible for reviewing all clemency requests (pardons, commutations, and exonerations) and submits non-binding recommendations to the Governor for his consideration. Only the Governor can exercise Executive Clemency power.

The hearings are open to the public.

The Board of Parole is an independent seven-member board whose members are appointed by the Governor. The Board makes decisions about which eligible offenders will be granted parole and placed on community supervision for the remainder of their sentences. The Board also can revoke parole of those offenders who do not abide by the conditions of their supervision.

