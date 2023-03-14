For Immediate Release

New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for March 13, 2023

As the countdown to sine die continues, the Senate convened for a floor session on March 13, 2023. Legislation considered today addresses the funding of juvenile correction facilities, land valuation, and the distribution of the Gross Receipts Tax. Additionally, the Senate passed legislation which:

Defends New Mexicans’ Civil Rights

On a vote of 23-15, the New Mexico Senate passed Senate Bill 426, creating the Civil Rights Division in the Office of the Attorney General. If signed into law, funds are appropriated to staff and implement the Civil Rights Division, which will enforce, intervene, and prosecute civil rights violations. The Civil Rights Division will also collect information and make policy recommendations to public bodies relating to the protection of civil rights. Through this legislation, the Attorney General will oversee a centralized and coordinated operation to uphold existing civil rights protections established in the New Mexico Human Rights Act and New Mexico Civil Rights Act.

“We have a new Attorney General who would like to place an emphasis on defending New Mexicans’ most fundamental rights. Attorney General Torrez should be afforded that opportunity, and I am proud to support him in these efforts,” said Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Joseph Cervantes (D-Las Cruces).

Plans for New Mexico’s Energy Future

The Senate also passed Senate Bill 456 on a vote of 23-15 this afternoon. Senate Bill 456 establishes a reporting framework to assist Investor-Owned Utilities (IOUs) in their planning for emissions goals set forth by the 2019 Energy Transition Act. If signed into law, Senate Bill 456 grants the Public Regulation Commission greater flexibility to establish additional energy storage targets, and recognizes the substantial efforts already undertaken by IOUs to meet emissions and storage standards.

Reaffirms Support for Local Investment Projects

Following the Senate’s passage of Senate Bill 309, Senator Nancy Rodriguez (D-Santa Fe) issued the following statement:

“Whether it be pandemic, supply chain complications, labor shortage, or unexpected cost escalations, the Legislature must recognize the extenuating circumstances that many capital outlay projects have had to overcome. With the reauthorization provided by Senate Bill 309, the Senate is ensuring these existing Capital Outlay projects are done responsibly, efficiently, and most importantly, they are done right.”

New Mexico Senate Democrats are also applauding several pieces of legislation which passed last night and early this morning on the House Floor. Among them were Senate Bill 4, Senate Bill 9, and Senate Bill 64, all critical to the longevity of New Mexicans’ wellbeing, biodiversity, and values.Sponsors of these bills shared the following:

“Healthy meals in schools lead to healthy young minds in our communities, and I’m incredibly proud of the partnerships we are forging through Senate Bill 4 to ensure every student has access to nutritious meals at school.With the House’s passage of Senate Bill 4 last night, New Mexico took a giant step forward benefiting families in every corner of our state,” said Senate Majority Whip Michael Padilla (D-Albuquerque).

“Senate Bill 9 is a crucial part of the most sweeping package of conservation measures the Roundhouse has ever seen, providing long-term funding mechanisms for the state’s land and water conservation efforts. This legislation represents five years of bipartisan good-faith negotiations, with a keen understanding by all parties that we hold an imperative to protect our Land of Enchantment,” said Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth (D-Santa Fe). “The passage of Senate Bill 9 is a win for our children, for our communities, for our environment, for generations to come.”

“As one of the first states in the nation to ban the death penalty, New Mexico has a longstanding history of ensuring our laws comport with our values. The passage of Senate Bill 64 is yet another example where we are leading with compassion, while not compromising accountability for harm inflicted. Every youth is capable of redemption, and the days of losing them through a life sentence in New Mexico’s corrections system will soon be over,” said Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D-Albuquerque).

Confirmations

The Senate unanimously confirmed the following appointees for terms ending December 31, 2028:

Beverly Allen, New Mexico State Land Trusts Advisory Board

Heather Miller, New Mexico State Land Trusts Advisory Board

Mayane Brudin, New Mexico State Land Trusts Advisory Board

Rymond Joseph Birmingham Jr., Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents

Additional legislation passed on the Senate Floor today:

SB 316 — JUVENILE CORRECTIONS GRANT FUNDING

SB 393 — LAND VALUATION AGRICULTURAL USE

SB 336 — USE OF RACETRACK FUNDS FOR INSURANCE

SB 357 — PARENTS OF CHILDREN IN PERFORMING ART

HB 226 — INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS & PROCUREMENT CODE

HB 299 — ELEVATOR SAFETY ACT

HB 035 — FREE CULTURAL SERVICES FOR FOSTER FAMILIES

