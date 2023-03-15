Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth Issues Statement on Medical Malpractice Legislation

For Immediate Release

New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for March 14, 2023

Today, the New Mexico Senate convened for two floor sessions to consider legislation related to addressing prescription drug costs and establishing a new Creative Industries Division within the Economic Development Department. In addition, the New Mexico Senate passed legislation which:

Honors Tribal Sovereignty and Supports Language Preservation

In a strong bipartisan vote of 37-1, the Senate passed the State-Tribal Education Compact Schools Act. Senate Bill 482 establishes the framework in which the Public Education Department can enter into education compacts with Tribes, Nations and Pueblos to create language- and culture-based schools.

“Today marks the start of a new age for our Indigenous youth. After ten years of careful planning and consultation with tribal communities, Senate Bill 482 represents a paradigm shift in tribal education programs,” said Senator Benny Shendo (D – Jemez). “In Jemez Pueblo we envision a tribal compact school that places our strongest asset, the continued flourishing of our language as taught by our ancestors, at the forefront of our curriculum. Every Tribe, Nation, and Pueblo will also have the flexibility, and the state of New Mexico’s full backing, to determine the best path forward for their schools.”

“The model established in Senate Bill 482 is going to be a model used across the world for language preservation and revitalization. This framework has safeguards, it has been thoroughly vetted, and I congratulate everyone involved for getting such a vital piece of legislation passed in the Senate,” said Senate Education Committee Chair Bill Soules (D-Las Cruces).

The State-Tribal Education Compact Schools Act was crafted through extensive consultation with the Legislative Education Study Committee during the interim session. It now heads to the House for consideration.

Expands Solar Energy Savings to All

The Low-Income Solar Act also passed the Senate by a vote of 25-11 this afternoon. Senate Bill 432 enables onsite net energy metering (NEM) for qualifying low-income residential building projects, allowing tenants to receive the benefits of the 20% income tax in addition to the 30% investment tax credit reauthorized by the federal Inflation Reduction Act for solar installations.

“The Low-Income Solar Act is smart, targeted legislation that allows New Mexico to fully leverage federal funding opportunities from the Inflation Reduction Act. Empowering all our constituents, no matter the roof over their head, to feel pride in supporting a greener New Mexico while saving hard-earned money on utilities is a no-brainer,” said Senator Carrie Hamblen (D-Las Cruces).

Refreshes Community Safety Resources

The Senate passedSenate Bill 19, which establishes guidelines for the implementation of the Law Enforcement Certification Board and Law Enforcement Standards and Training Council, by a vote of 30-2. Senate Bill 19 also enacts a statewide Use of Force Procedures Act and mandates a duty for officers to intervene when witnessing the use of excessive force. Additionally, this legislation streamlines training for law enforcement officers as well as dispatchers, and establishes procedures to create and maintain a database for law enforcement agencies to report officer misconduct.

“Last year, the Legislature worked together to pass the Community Safety and Justice Omnibus package and chart a roadmap for how New Mexico plans to keep communities safe from violent crime and officer misconduct,” said Senator Harold Pope, Jr. (D-Albuquerque). “Since then my colleagues and I have had very productive dialogue regarding where New Mexico still falls short, and I believe this package I worked on with Senator Moe Maestas will help us close the distance.”

In tandem with these new procedures and support for law enforcement officers and dispatchers, the Senate passed Senate Bill 339 on a unanimous vote of 38-0. Senate Bill 339 takes New Mexico’s existing Juvenile Continuum Grant Fund and renames it as the Juvenile Equity Community Grant Fund. In partnership with the New Mexico Juvenile Justice Advisory Committee, the re-envisioned fund will place a greater emphasis on providing equitable and individualized services to youth and communities impacted by juvenile justice.

“Senate Bill 339 recognizes what a majority of medical and judicial experts agree on: that justice-involved youth are better served when they have access to individualized care. By expanding the scope of this fund to include the communities who may be impacted by justice-involved youth, New Mexico is showing our youth and families that their path to reform is not a solitary one,” said Senator Linda Lopez (D-Albuquerque).

Senate Bill 170 also passed the Senate on a bipartisan vote of 37-2 this afternoon. Senate Bill 170 raises the compensation for jury service to 150% of the federal minimum wage or New Mexico minimum wage, whichever is higher. If signed into law, jurors will receive an hourly wage of $18.00 beginning July 1, 2023.

“Trials by jury are fundamental to a strong democracy. Our compensation for jurors should reflect how important their service is, and Senate Bill 170 does just that,” said Senator Bill Soules (D-Las Cruces).

Modernizes the New Mexico Human Rights Act

Following a vote of 25-10, House Bill 207 passed the Senate and is now headed to Governor Lujan Grisham’s desk for her signature. House Bill 207 is a crucial measure to update the New Mexico Human Rights Act by adding sex and gender to the list of protected classes and updating the definitions of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity. Additionally, this modernization measure clarifies that public entities within the state of New Mexico fall under the purview of the New Mexico Human Rights Act.

“The Human Rights Modernization Act will bring New Mexico one giant step forward in our quest to protect every person in this great state, regardless of who we are or who we love,” said Senator Carrie Hamblen (D-Las Cruces). “And given the spate of anti-LGBTQ policies cropping up across the country, New Mexicans should be proud of this effort to protect our LGBTQ youth.”

Following the House’s vote of 44-25 to pass Senate Bill 180, a critical elections modernization initiative, sponsor Senator Katy Duhigg (D-Albuquerque) issued the following statement:

“Senate Bill 180 leaves no page unturned in ensuring New Mexico’s elections are more efficient, more secure, and more equitable for all voters. My thanks to Secretary of State Maggie Tollouse Oliver for her staunch defense of New Mexico’s elections as well as my co-sponsor Senator Leo Jaramillo for always advocating for rural and northern New Mexico. This is a win for all New Mexicans.”

Additional legislation passed on the Senate Floor today:

SB 051 — COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS

SB 315 — INTERSTATE COMPACT ON CHILD PLACEMENT

SB 417 — TEACHER VOCATIONAL ED LICENSURE TRACK

HB 191 — INCREASE EARLY CHILDHOOD FUND TRANSFER

HB 209 — HEALTH PROFESSIONAL LOAN REPAYMENT

HB 199 — INCREASE SCHOOL AT-RISK INDEX

HB 031 — NO PUBLICATION REQUIRED FOR NAME CHANGES

HB 142 — GENERATING FACILITY AND MINE REMEDIATION

HB 466 — ETHICS COMMISSION JURISDICTION

HB 270 — EMERGENCY SUSPENSION OF TRUCKING LAWS

HB 076 — JUDICIAL EDUCATION SVCS FUND & ADMIN

HB 357 — LAW ENFORCEMENT WORKFORCE BUILDING FUND

HB 008 — CREATIVE INDUSTRIES DIVISION IN EDD

HB 232 — DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN INFO

HB 253 — NONPROFIT GAMING CHANGES

HB 131 — PROSTHETIC & CUSTOM ORTHOTIC DEVICE COVERAGE

HB 207 — EXPAND HUMAN RIGHTS ACT SCOPE

HB 134 — MENSTRUAL PRODUCTS IN SCHOOL BATHROOMS

HB 353 — SOUTH CAMPUS TAX INCREMENT DEVELOPMENT DIST.

HCR 1 — PUBLICATION OF AMENDMENTS & AGENCY ANALYSIS

