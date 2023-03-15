Duck Camp Launches New Women's Apparel Collection
Spring Line Focused on Comfort, Fit and Timeless Aesthetic for Outside Pursuits; Technical Hunting Products to Follow in Fall of 2023AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duck Camp, an Austin, Texas-based apparel brand rooted in the hunting and fishing community, is pleased to announce the launch of its new women’s apparel collection. Focused on comfort, fit and a timeless aesthetic for outdoor pursuits, Duck Camp’s women’s Spring collection launches today and will be followed by more technical hunting products in Fall of 2023.
“This launch has been a couple years in the making as we’ve been developing, testing and re-testing our new women’s collection to make sure it delivers on our brand promise of versatility, performance and comfort,” said Ned Hobson, Duck Camp VP of Product & Sales. “We wanted to create a line with the same intentionality as our men’s gear that our female audience could wear not only while they’re hunting and fishing but also in their daily lives.”
The women’s spring line features a number of smartly designed pieces from lightweight merino tops and UPF-rated bamboo shirts to brush busting pants and much more, all designed to complement whatever the pursuit of the day might be, from the field to a night on the town. Key pieces include:
Original Bamboo Crew - A women’s specific version of our best-selling, buttery soft crew neck shirt, our Original Bamboo fabric is light and breathable enough for sunny afternoons, while still thick enough to serve as a base layer for colder nights and mornings. A Viscose/Cotton blend as comfortable as it gets, the Original Bamboo Crew is moisture-wicking, UPF 30+ rated and includes 5% Spandex for just the right amount of stretch and added durability. MSRP: $54.
Mesa Merino Hoody – Technical fabric meets stylish design in this ultra-soft, versatile merino hoody. Equally at home as a thin base layer under a jacket or worn on its own, the Mesa Merino Hoodie combines the warmth, odor control and moisture wicking performance that merino is known for with high UPF sun protection. Perfect for long days on the water, this garment features a full snap hood for UPF 86+ protection and drawstring bottom for secure fit when needed. MSRP: $110.
Gruene Pant – Adventure ready cargo pants as rugged as their namesake, Gruene, Texas, these pants feature a stretchy, lightweight ripstop fabric for durability in the field and an elastic waistband for all day comfort. Articulated knees add great range of motion, while the 5-pocket design and deep front pockets offer secure storage. MSRP: $79.
Airflow Joggers – Lightweight and stretchy with an athletic fit for less bulk, these fast drying, easily packable pants are great for use in and out of the water. Crafted from 100% recycled nylon, the Airflow Joggers feature a PFC-free DWR coating for light weather protection, comfort stretch waistband, quick draining hand pockets and a zippered rear pocket for added security.
MSRP: $89.
Fully technical offerings will be available later this year in Fall 2023.
About Duck Camp: Austin, Texas-based Duck Camp makes premium outdoor goods for every cast and every blast. Specializing in hunting and fishing apparel that will withstand the test of time in the field, on the bow of a boat or out on the town, Duck Camp helps customers do #OutdoorGood. For more information, please visit duckcamp.com
