Georgia Climate Action project launches competition on climate change

The EU-funded Georgia Climate Action Project has announced a student competition on the preparation of scientific articles on the topic of climate change.

The competition aims to raise awareness of climate change issues (adaptation, mitigation, natural disasters, climate-smart agriculture, etc.) in the field of academia and to encourage scientific orientation among students. Articles created by participants should cover the consequences and risks caused by global climate change in relation to Georgia and be based on desk research, review and analysis of recent articles on climate change.

Three winning authors will be awarded (1st place – 1500 GEL, 2nd place – 1200 GEL, 3rd place – 1000 GEL).

The deadline for applications is 30 April.

