IT-Conductor Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency Status
IT-Conductor AWS Migration Competency demonstrates the unique platform capability for end-to-end orchestration from assessment to migration of workloads to AWS
Thanks to IT-Conductor, we were able to realize a migration of an SAP system for our customer to AWS in a fast, safe, repeatable way obtaining a single-step redesign of the SAP environment.”CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT-Conductor Inc. has recently achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency status for AWS Partners. This designation recognizes that IT-Conductor has demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success automating and accelerating customer application migration and modernization journeys.
— Pierfrancesco Cocco, Delivery Team Leader, BGP
AWS launched AWS Migration and Modernization Competency to allow customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners that help AWS customers modernize their applications, either before or after they are moved to AWS. This competency program identifies industry leaders with proven customer success and technical proficiency in migrating and modernizing applications.
By achieving the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency, IT-Conductor differentiates itself as an AWS Partner with deep domain expertise delivering solutions that enable customers to embrace cloud and application transformation, reduce licensing costs, optimize operational costs, and improve performance, agility, and resiliency.
“IT-Conductor is proud to achieve AWS Migration and Modernization Competency status and it shows our significant investment to accelerate customer digital transformation journeys to the cloud,” said Linh Nguyen, CEO and Co-founder of IT-Conductor. “Our team is dedicated to helping companies achieve their business transformation goals by leveraging the agility, breadth of services, and pace of innovation that AWS provides while reducing the risks of migrations and operations on the cloud with IT-Conductor’s automation platform.”
AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.
IT-Conductor provides a comprehensive suite of solutions that are designed to help customers migrate applications to AWS with ease. IT-Conductor’s approach covers the entire spectrum of the cloud migration process, from understanding all IT assets, applications, and services, to the actual deployment of the desired applications for migration. This enables customers to modernize legacy applications and move them seamlessly to the cloud while keeping the monitoring intact through the agentless technology of the platform.
“Thanks to IT-Conductor, we were able to realize a migration POC of an SAP system for our customer (from On-prem to AWS) in a fast, safe, repeatable way; obtaining a single-step redesign of the SAP environment, OS and DB upgrades, and savings in infrastructure costs,” said Pierfrancesco Cocco, Delivery Team Leader, BGP.
About IT-Conductor™
IT-Conductor is a patented, fully managed Software-as-a-Service automation platform for remote agentless monitoring, performance management, and IT operations for SAP solutions. When automating application performance management, global enterprise customers gained a valuable global remote trusted advisor for the entire SAP ecosystem, focusing on IT Operations and Process Automation (Application, Database, OS, Cloud Infrastructure), Application, IT, and Security Monitoring (On-premise, Cloud, and Hybrid), Enterprise Service Management (Application Health, SLA management, Service Desk), and Real-time Reporting and Analytics (Performance Intelligence).
For more information, please visit our website at www.itconductor.com.
