IoT experts at Conneqtech drive business growth using GpsGate’s advanced fleet tracking software
GpsGate's partner Conneqtech drives business growth with cutting-edge IoT solutions for their customers in equipment rental, electric bikes, and care fleets.
We are awed by GpsGate's many features. Through smart event rules and reading the external voltage of electrical machines, NH Rental is able to save time and money managing its rental fleet”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heavy machinery, electric bikes, vehicle rental, trailers, personal care vehicles – each of these unique fleet types has a different set of goals to reach and problems to solve. Netherlands-based Conneqtech uses GpsGate’s fleet management software to help its customers track vehicles in real-time and configure custom event rules to monitor even the most detailed fleet behaviors.
— Peter Verhoeven, Internal Account Manager at Conneqtech
No matter the fleet type, fleet management is a complex job. That's why Conneqtech's customer NH Rental was looking for smart, fleet management software to power their business. NH Rental provides aerial lift platforms to technician teams at some of the busiest airports in Europe. Brussels Airport alone houses 74 airlines, with 236 destinations, and an average of 645 flight movements daily. For NH Rental, this means keeping up with electric vehicle charging and preventative maintenance so that vehicles stay fully operational.
NH Rental turned to Conneqtech's IoT solutions because they struggled to remotely monitor fleet activity. Conneqtech created a custom-built platform to measure aerial boom charging status, voltage readings, and track oil usage. This is possible with the help of GPS tracking devices from Teltonika Telematics. These devices read sensitive vehicle signals and connect them to GpsGate’s software – for a holistic view of the entire rental fleet.
“Smart innovations such as external voltage readings and automatic notifications allow us to save a lot of time and money managing the entire fleet,” says Nicolas Hoosteyns, an aircraft engineer and CEO of NH Rental.
For Conneqtech, customization within GpsGate is key. Automation via GpsGate has allowed customers like NH Rental to scale their operations with sustainable growth. Peter Verhoeven Internal Account Manager at Conneqtech says his team is "awed by GpsGate's many features. Through smart event rules and reading the external voltage of electrical machines, NH Rental is able to save time and money managing its rental fleet."
With this technology in place, NH Rental is now successfully monitoring its aerial lift platforms from afar. They use robust reporting and GpsGate's preventative maintenance feature to reduce emergency repair calls and cut down on costly battery replacements. Since partnering with Conneqtech, NH Rental has tripled its fleet size and broadened its service offerings, with a sophisticated, streamlined fleet tracking platform to back them up.
About GpsGate
A pioneer in GPS tracking software since 2007, GpsGate’s mission is to make vehicle fleets greener, safer, and more productive. GpsGate’s platform is secure, flexible, and easy to integrate with other business software. Sweden-based GpsGate powers large fleet solutions through its global partner network. Learn more at gpsgate.com
About Conneqtech
From its headquarters in the Netherlands, Conneqtech supports its customers and partners by making the complexities of the Internet of Things (IoT) easy to understand. Translating complexities into practical solutions, Conneqtech helps partners and customers develop their concepts and offers support in both the commercial introduction and after-sales phases. Conneqtech's smart IoT solutions provide a lasting increase in revenue, profit margins, and efficiency. Find more at conneqtech.com
Sven Vedin
GpsGate AB
+46 8 612 50 70
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn