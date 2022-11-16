Skyangel leads their field in cargo monitoring with GpsGate fleet tracking software
Skyangel's GPS monitoring service uses GpsGate to track vehicles in real-time. Geofences, alerts, and reporting give team full visibility over fleet cargo.
We have found a great ally in GpsGate. With GpsGate, we have an excellent tool that allows us to automate tasks, improving our customer service.”STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, November 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cargo trucks carrying expensive electronics and pharmaceuticals are targets for vehicle hijackers. GpsGate's fleet tracking platform powers Mexico-based Skyangel's to ensure that truck drivers and cargo make it safely to their end destinations. A leader in GPS monitoring and security, Skyangel uses real-time tracking, behavior-triggered notifications, and map rules to serve cargo customers like Mabe and DHL Supply Chain.
— Juan Manuel Vázquez, CIO, Skyangel
From their in-house monitoring centers, the ISO-certified SkyOne and Copernico work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to monitor over 12,000 fleet units. Each commercial customer has unique needs and Skyangel’s team creates a custom application within GpsGate to serve them best.
Vehicle type, cargo type, and even travel routes are considered in their security planning. When consumer cargo trucks cross the border from the US to Mexico, the chance of vehicle hijacking increases. In the event of foul play, Skyangel's team works with local authorities to get cargo drivers the help they need quickly. Signal jamming detection and driver SOS signals from GpsGate's software help Skyangel boast a vehicle recovery success rate of 95.3%.
“We have found a great ally in GpsGate," says Juan Manuel Vázquez, CIO, Skyangel. "With GpsGate, we have an excellent tool that allows us to automate tasks, improving our customer service.”
High responsiveness and accurate data from GpsGate gives Skyangel the horsepower they need to provide great service. More than just real-time tracking, Skyangel uses extensive reporting to give customers a full picture into fleet operations. Strong network uptime means that fleet owners never have to worry about driver and cargo safety. For Skyangel, a partnership with GpsGate means reliable service and a platform that promotes growth - for Skyangel, and the cargo companies they serve.
About GpsGate
A pioneer in GPS tracking software since 2007, GpsGate’s mission is to make vehicle fleets greener, safer, and more productive. GpsGate’s platform is secure, flexible, and easy to integrate with other business software. Sweden-based GpsGate powers large fleet solutions through its global partner network. Learn more at gpsgate.com
About Skyangel
Skyangel is a direct supplier of IT/GPS monitoring services in the US, Mexico, and Central America. Their security infrastructure is devoted to the strengthening of the supply chain for a variety of commercial clients. With a motto of “safe cargo and safe people” Skyangel protects terrestrial and maritime fleets as they journey across borders. More at skyangelus.com
Sven Vedin
GpsGate AB
+46 8 612 50 70
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn