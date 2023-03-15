IT GETS BETTER 2023 GLOBAL SUMMIT TEAMS UP WITH HISTORIC QUEER PUBLISHER PINK TRIANGLE PRESS
Pink Triangle Press is teaming up with It Gets Better Canada as Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 It Gets Better Global Summit in Toronto, Canada.
Pink Triangle Press and the Xtra team are excited to work alongside changemakers from around the world who understand the profound impact storytelling can have within our communities.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pink Triangle Press, one of the longest-publishing LGBTQ2S+ media groups in the world, is teaming up with It Gets Better Canada as Presenting Sponsor of the 2023 It Gets Better Global Summit in Toronto, Canada.
After two years of hosting digital It Gets Better events due to COVID-19, representatives from eight countries will attend the Global Summit to share insights and strategies aimed at reconnecting local queer communities in a post-pandemic new normal.
The It Gets Better Project reaches millions of LGBTQ2S+ young people each year through inspiring media programming and education resources around the world.
“The It Gets Better Global Affiliate Network are all storytellers at heart, using our platforms to share the inspiring voices of 2SLGBTQ+ youth who aspire for belonging and better days ahead.” says Omid Razavi, Executive Director, It Gets Better Canada.
“Having the event take place at the offices of our Presenting Sponsor, Pink Triangle Press, adds to the impact of this two day Summit, which will see us surrounded by a historical and prominent queer media organization that has broken barriers in the face of 2SLGBTQ+ storytelling and journalism for decades.”
During the Summit, leaders from Pink Triangle Press, publisher of Xtra Magazine, will host a storytelling workshop aimed at helping delegates maximize the impact of their storytelling. The workshop will leverage PTP’s 50+ years experience creating and delivering editorial content to LGBTQ2S+ readers around the world.
“We’re thrilled for Pink Triangle Press to be presenting sponsor of the It Gets Better 2023 Global Summit. Our organizations share a common goal as we work to uplift and empower LGBTQ2S+ communities.” says David Walberg, executive director of Pink Triangle Press. “As one of the world's longest-running queer media organizations, Pink Triangle Press and the Xtra team are excited to work alongside changemakers from around the world who understand the profound impact storytelling can have within our communities.”
Throughout the two-day Summit attendees will experience inspiring keynotes, presentations and networking with nonprofit leaders who are working to benefit LGBTQ2S+ youth. Sessions will focus on a range of topics including: challenges facing queer youth, funding, storytelling strategies and empowering social change.
The It Gets Better 2023 Global Summit takes place Thursday, March 16 - Friday, March 17 2023 in the Pink Triangle Press office in Toronto, Canada.
About Xtra Magazine:
Xtra is a world-leading LGBTQ2S+ digital publication and community platform. Founded in 1984, Xtra is a mission-driven online magazine covering queer and trans culture, politics, sex, relationships and health. Xtra aims to break boundaries, think outside of binaries and build bridges within our communities and beyond.
About Pink Triangle Press:
Founded in 1971 Pink Triangle Press is an independent, queer-run media organization specializing in LGBTQ2S+ journalism, television and online interactive media. As a mission-guided organization with no shareholders, profits earned by the business are reinvested to support its mission: daring together to set love free.
