$350,000 “DAILY TENNESSEE JACKPOT” WINNER IN SPRING HILL

SPRING HILL – What a win! Hats off to a lucky Daily Tennessee Jackpot player in Spring Hill, who won last night’s jackpot of $350,000.

The winning ticket was sold at Food Lion, 5341 Main St. in Spring Hill.

Daily Tennessee Jackpot is a new Tennessee-only game with drawings every day. Tickets are just a dollar per play, and for an extra dollar, players can add Quick Cash for the chance to win up to $500 instantly.

No additional information is available until the prize is claimed.

