The Wagner Law Group Ranked Among the Largest Women-Owned Businesses in Massachusetts
The Wagner Law Group announced that the firm has again been listed on Boston Business Journal’s annual list of largest women-owned businesses in Massachusetts
I am incredibly proud that our firm is a certified woman-owned business and that it continues to be ranked amongst the largest in Massachusetts”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marcia S. Wagner, the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group, nationally recognized as the nation’s leading ERISA and employee benefits law firm, has announced that the firm has again been listed on Boston Business Journal’s annual list of largest women-owned businesses in Massachusetts. “I am incredibly proud that our firm is a certified woman-owned business and that it continues to be ranked amongst the largest in Massachusetts,” says Ms. Wagner.
— Marcia S. Wagner, Founder and Managing Director
Each year, the Boston Business Journal compiles and publishes a list of the largest women-owned companies in Massachusetts. The list includes Massachusetts-based companies for which female ownership is at least 51 percent. For purposes of the list, company size is based on annual revenue and Massachusetts-based employment from the prior year. With 30 employees in Massachusetts and gross revenue of over $17 million, The Wagner Law Group, which is wholly owned by Marcia Wagner and the largest of only two law firms to appear on the list, ranked 23rd in size among the 40 businesses on the Boston Business Journal’s 2023 list. A copy of the Boston Business Journal’s list and the included feature on Ms. Wagner is available by clicking here.
Established in 1996, The Wagner Law Group continues to be dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership, and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. Now with 45 attorneys in 12 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell and have been annually named to prestigious Super Lawyers and Best Lawyers® lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits, is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council and is listed by the Boston Globe among the top 100 women-led businesses in Massachusetts.
