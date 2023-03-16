HMP Global announces European Society of Digestive Oncology (ESDO) as Partner for the 25th annual World GI Congress

The 25th congress will be held 28 June – 1 July at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona, and will bring together thousands of oncology, pathology, and hepatology experts, clinicians, and surgeons, as well as clinical researchers from more

More than 3,000 delegates expected in Barcelona 28 June – 1 July for the leading forum for GI cancer professionals from 95+ countries.

MALVERN, PA., UNITED STATES, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HMP Global, the leading omnichannel healthcare company, today announced the European Society of Digestive Oncology (ESDO) as a partner for the 2023 World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer, the leading forum for GI cancer professionals committed to understanding the very latest research, engaging in global exchange, and advancing clinical outcomes.

The 25th congress will be held 28 June – 1 July at the Centre de Convencions Internacional de Barcelona, and will bring together thousands of oncology, pathology, and hepatology experts, clinicians, and surgeons, as well as clinical researchers from more than 95 countries to share pioneering research on new approaches and best practices in treating patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract.

In the GI oncology field, ESDO works to address a broad panel of different subspecialties and experts for the purpose of a real interdisciplinary discussion. Its mission is to improve and propagate medical treatment of GI-tract tumors, particularly in a multidisciplinary, evidence-based approach. ESDO works to enhance and promote the screening, early detection, primary prevention, and management of pre-malignant and malignant diseases of the GI tract, and to enhance and promote research in digestive oncology.

“Through this partnership with the World GI Congress, both organizations are working together to achieve a shared goal of improving outcomes for patients,” said Eric Van Cutsem, MD, PhD, ESDO President and Founding Chair of the World GI Congress. “ESDO is committed to organising education and academic exchange in the field of digestive oncology, and the World GI Congress allows clinicians, researchers, and the broader, multidisciplinary GI oncology community to continue their education and collaborate on strategies that directly benefit patients.”

The 2023 World GI scientific program will feature didactic lectures, tandem talks, debates, keynote lectures, and selected abstract presentations, examining a range of gastrointestinal malignancies through a mix of dynamic education and exchange. Dan Lowrie, President, Oncology, Gastroenterology & Autoimmune, HMP Education (a subsidiary of HMP Global), said the innovative research presented at World GI and its focus on education for oncology healthcare providers can save lives.

“GI oncology clinicians and researchers throughout Europe and around the globe turn to World GI as a trusted resource for high caliber professional development, updates in the latest research, and a forum to network and collaborate with the leading minds in the GI oncology field,” Lowrie said. “We are delighted to partner with ESDO and work together to improve patient care and outcomes.”

More than 3,000 delegates from over 95 countries attend the annual World GI Congress. The educational program at World GI provides all stakeholders with opportunities to learn, debate, discuss, and network in a very active scientific field where recent progress has led to improvements in patient outcomes.

For more information or to register, visit worldgicancer.com.



ABOUT HMP GLOBAL

HMP Global is the force behind Healthcare Made Practical — and is an omnichannel leader in healthcare content, events, and education, with a mission to improve patient care. The company produces accredited medical education events — in person and online via its proprietary VRTX virtual platform — and clinically relevant, evidence-based content for the global healthcare community across a range of therapeutic areas. Its brands include the HMP Global Learning Network, healthcare's most comprehensive source for news and information; Psych Congress, the largest independent mental health meeting in the U.S.; the Evolution of Psychotherapy, the world’s largest independent educational event for mental health professionals; the Leipzig Interventional Course (LINC), the leading, global gathering for interdisciplinary cardiovascular specialists; EMS World Expo, North America's largest EMT and paramedic event; and the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC), the largest wound care meeting in the world. For more information, visit hmpglobal.com.

ABOUT ESDO

Dealing with digestive cancer as a multidisciplinary disease, the European Society of Digestive Oncology (ESDO) addresses a broad panel of different subspecialties and experts for the purpose of a real interdisciplinary discussion. Its mission is to improve and propagate medical treatment of GI-tract tumors, particularly in a multidisciplinary, evidence-based approach; to enhance and promote the screening, early detection, primary prevention and management of pre-malignant and malignant diseases of the GI tract; to enhance and promote research in digestive oncology; to organise education and academic exchange in the field of digestive oncology; and to develop guidelines and recommendations for all aspects of digestive oncology for the benefit of patients. For more information, visit esdo.eu.

