Measures to Protect Controlled Unclassified Information Explored on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security

The US government is increasingly focused on protecting Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) that it shares with non-federal entities. For businesses in the US Defense Industrial Base (DIB), this includes more aggressive verification of compliance with cybersecurity dictates in defense contracts.
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
If your company is participating in a US Department of Defense (DoD) contract that says you are receiving CUI and need to protect it, one of the biggest security impacts is a requirement to move from your commercial Microsoft 365 environment to one of Microsoft’s two “gov clouds”—Microsoft Government Community Cloud (GCC) or GCC High.
To give DIB orgs a clear picture of their Microsoft 365 options, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features Conrad Agramont from Agile IT. John Verry, Pivot Point Security’s CISO and Managing Partner, hosts the show.
Topics discussed include:
• How the three Microsoft 365 clouds differ in terms of key security capabilities
• The importance of communicating with your government program office about the cybersecurity requirements in your contract
• What migration from commercial Microsoft 365 to a “gov cloud” can look like in terms of time, cost, and effort
• The two hardest aspects of any Microsoft 365 migration
• Pros and cons of a “hybrid approach” involving multiple Microsoft 365 environments
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
