Popular Food Photographer Returns with All New Podcast Episodes

Popular food stylist and photographer Dyutima Jha rocks the mic every week with new episodes of My Food Lens.

My Food Lens teaches everyday photographers the tips and tricks necessary to create mouthwatering photos

SINGAPORE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Internationally renowned food stylist and food photographer, Dyutima Jha returns with another season of her popular podcast, My Food Lens.

“We have a whole lineup of new episodes and some stellar guest episodes that you would not want to miss. It’ll be rockin’ and rollin’ every week,” she wrote to her newsletter subscribers.

Affectionately known as DJ, she left a successful career in architecture to start a food photography business — with no prior business experience.

Based in Singapore, she is also the first South Asian woman to host a food photography podcast, My Food Lens.

With this platform and a following around the globe, she teaches the art of visual storytelling through photos. And her background in architecture provides a unique perspective on capturing food from behind the lens. Join DJ as she dives deep into the world of food styling & photography, actionable strategies to build & grow your business, overcome social media challenges and create fearlessly by nurturing a positive mindset.

“This podcast was created for you for only one purpose — to help you get closer to your goals and dreams as a food photographer.”

My Food Lens is a top 20 ranked Visual Arts podcast in Australia and a top 30 ranked Visual Arts podcast, both in the Apple Podcasts charts (source: Chartable).

For guest booking, go to hello@myfoodlens.com