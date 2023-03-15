Veritas establishes chapter of Delta Epsilon Phi (ΔΕΦ), National German Honor Society
Veritas Scholars Academy charters ΔΕΦ to reward scholastic achievement of high school students learning German
German language learning has been part of our course offerings for nearly ten years, and we are pleased at the opportunity to formally recognize our high school VSA students who are pursuing German.”LANCASTER, PA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veritas Scholars Academy, the largest classical Christian school in the world and oldest online school in the classical tradition, is proud to announce the formation of a chapter of Delta Epsilon Phi (ΔΕΦ), the National Honor Society for High School Students of German.
— Dr. Bob Cannon, Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster
Delta Epsilon Phi recognizes the outstanding academic achievement of learners of the German language. The organization was founded in 1968 by the American Association of Teachers of German (AATG) to reward scholastic achievement in the study of German and to promote interest in the study of German language, literature, and civilization.
“German language learning has been part of our course offerings for nearly ten years, and we are very pleased at the opportunity to formally recognize our high school VSA students who are pursuing German,” said Veritas Scholars Academy Headmaster Dr. Bob Cannon. “I look forward to the induction of our first German honor students this Spring.”
German language courses are one of four modern language disciplines offered by Veritas Scholars Academy (VSA), along with French, Spanish, Chinese, and the ancient languages of classical Greek, Latin, and Hebrew. Current German teachers at VSA are Beth Lucas and Rob Shearer.
VSA German teacher Rob Shearer echoed Dr. Cannon’s sentiments. “Our VSA German students have already demonstrated what they have accomplished in their diligent efforts to master a challenging language. I’m very excited about the new German Honor Society and the networking, scholarship, and advancement opportunities it will bring.”
The German program at VSA launches with reading and translating German short stories, eventually advancing to the translation of works by well-known German authors like Brothers Grimm, Goethe, and Schiller. Students advancing to higher levels of German have the opportunity for dual-enrollment college credit with Cairn University.
About Veritas Press
With more than 10,000 students taking online classes, Veritas Press is an award-winning classical Christian education organization that provides homeschooling families and schools with best-in-class curricula for tens of thousands more. In addition, we offer our fully accredited Veritas Scholars Academy which uses the Veritas Press curricula to educate through flexible self-paced courses and live online classes. By combining innovative technology with a classical Christian education, our rigorous program—taught by highly credentialed and experienced teachers—raises the standard of education to ensure children are prepared for life in all areas. Learn more at www.veritaspress.com.
About the American Association of Teachers of German
The AATG promotes the study of the German-speaking world in all its linguistic, cultural and ethnic diversity, and endeavors to prepare students as transnational, transcultural learners and active, multilingual participants in a globalized world. https://www.aatg.org/
