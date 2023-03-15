tru.ID integrates with Ping Identity to reduce cybercrime with SIM-based mobile authentication
tru.ID Now Integrates with Ping Identity’s PingOne DaVinci to help businesses reduce cybercrime with secure, frictionless SIM-based mobile authentication
As cyber-attacks grow and online activities migrate to mobile, trusted mobile identity is critical. Our solution enables Ping Identity customers to provide strong, frictionless mobile identity.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- tru.ID, a leading provider of secure, low friction, SIM-based identity and authentication solutions, announced a new integration with Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, leveraging PingOne DaVinci™, a no-code identity orchestration service. The partnership will allow mutual customers to quickly and easily deploy tru.ID’s phishing-resistant possession-factor mobile identity and authentication technology to improve security and ease of use for enterprise employees and their customers.
— Paul McGuire, CEO, Tru.ID
tru.ID joins a growing network of technology partners developing integrations with DaVinci through the Ping Identity Global Technology Partner Program. Partner solutions that integrate with DaVinci deliver an improved customer experience in a fraction of the time, through easy drag-and-drop design of digital user journeys across multiple applications and ecosystems.
tru.ID uses the existing powerful security of mobile networks to silently authenticate users, providing businesses with a secure means to prove possession of a phone number and SIM card, and thereby a digital identity. With tru.ID joining the Partner Program, Ping Identity customers worldwide can now easily deploy silent SIM-based authentication, either for passwordless login or as a secondary factor.
By verifying the mobile number and the real-time presence of the SIM card in the mobile device, tru.ID delivers a phishing-resistant solution that is easy to deploy. Combined with a frictionless user experience, it is an ideal solution for businesses looking to roll out strong possession-factor authentication to the entire workforce.
“As cyber-attacks grow and online activities increasingly migrate to mobile, the need for trusted mobile identity is becoming critical. tru.ID is delighted to integrate with PingOne DaVinci and to make our mobile digital identity and SIM-based possession factor solutions available, enabling Ping Identity customers to provide strong, frictionless mobile identity and authentication for every user,” said Paul McGuire, CEO of tru.ID.
“Ping Identity is committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to deliver better, more frictionless customer experiences,” said Loren Russon, the SVP of product management at Ping Identity. "Our partnership with tru.ID leverages DaVinci's seamless orchestration to ensure dynamic user journeys are delivered quickly and efficiently at every stage of the user journey."
For more information on tru.ID’s work with Ping Identity visit the Integration Directory.
About tru.ID
tru.ID helps businesses to reduce the threat of cybercrime with a range of mobile identity and authentication solutions for customers and employees. tru.ID offers possession-factor based authentication solutions that leverage the cryptographic security of the SIM card already present in every phone. This revolutionary approach delivers frictionless, phishing-resistant mobile device security that is easy to implement and simple to use. tru.ID is already live in 23 markets covering over 2bn mobile accounts. To find out more, visit https://tru.id.
About Ping Identity
At Ping Identity, we believe in making digital experiences both secure and seamless for all users, without compromise. That’s digital freedom. We let enterprises combine our best-in-class identity solutions with third-party services they already use to remove passwords, prevent fraud, support Zero Trust, or anything in between. This can be accomplished through a simple drag-and-drop canvas. That’s why more than half of the Fortune 100 choose Ping Identity to protect digital interactions from their users while making experiences frictionless. Learn more at www.pingidentity.com
