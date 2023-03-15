Leading Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies to Sponsor the 6th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference, in Boston
The congress aims to bring academicians, researchers and scientists from research institutes pharmaceutical, bio-pharmaceutical and biotechnology companiesBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is excited to announce its 6th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference to be held on 22nd and 23rd June 2023. The two-day conference will gather renowned researchers, clinicians, and industry experts to share their insights and exchange ideas on the latest advancements in immuno-oncology research.
The 6th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference is expected to attract over 200+ attendees from around the globe with a focus on immuno-oncology research and its clinical applications. The conference will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, and workshops on a range of topics including, but not limited to:
• Immune checkpoint inhibitors
• CAR-T cell therapy
• Biomarker development
• Emerging immunotherapeutic approaches
• Novel targets for immunotherapy
The conference will be sponsored by leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies that are invested in the research and development of next-gen immuno-oncology therapies. The key sponsors of the event are:
𝘚𝘢𝘯𝘺𝘰𝘶 𝘉𝘪𝘰 | 𝘗𝘳𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘚𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘴 | 𝘌𝘱𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘋𝘹 | 𝘝𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘤𝘺𝘵𝘦 | 𝘛𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘊𝘶𝘳𝘦 | 𝘘𝘪𝘢𝘨𝘦𝘯 | 𝘘2 𝘚𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 | 𝘊𝘶𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘦 | 𝘉𝘪𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘳𝘰𝘯 | 𝘛𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘮 | 𝘐𝘰𝘛𝘎𝘕 | 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘌𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘱𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘦 𝘞𝘰𝘳𝘭𝘥 | 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘞𝘦𝘦𝘬 𝘪𝘯 𝘋𝘪𝘨𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭 𝘏𝘦𝘢𝘭𝘵𝘩
The conference will feature a diverse range of speakers from academia, industry, and government agencies, to foster collaboration and innovation in the field of immuno-oncology.
In addition to the keynote presentations and panel discussions, the conference will also feature poster presentations and an exhibition showcasing the latest technologies and services in the immuno-oncology field. Attendees will have ample opportunities to network with their peers, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗛𝗶𝗴𝗵𝗹𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁:
• Updates in the development of ADC’s and Bispecific Ab’s
• Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors and Combinations
• Preclinical and Translational Immuno-Oncology Developments (Preclinical models for Immune checkpoint modulators)
• Biomarkers and Personalized Medicine in IO
• CAR-T Cell therapy, TCR Based-Cell Therapy
• Tumour microenvironment and Oncolytic Viruses
"We are excited to host the 6th Annual Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology Conference in Boston, which has been a hub for biotech and pharma companies at the forefront of cancer research," said Nikita Parab, Conference Producer. "Our conference aims to bring together leading researchers, clinicians, and industry experts to share their insights and explore the latest advancements in immuno-oncology research. We hope that this conference will serve as a spark for collaboration and innovation in this field."
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁𝘀
MarketsandMarkets is a global market research and consulting company that provides quantitative and qualitative insights into various industries, including healthcare, biotechnology, and pharmaceuticals. The company has a track record of organizing successful conferences and events in these industries, bringing together key stakeholders, and facilitating meaningful discussions on the latest trends and technologies.
