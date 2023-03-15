Mintec expands its Advisory Board with the appointment of investment sector business leader Matteo Rocchietta

Matteo Rocchietta Mintec

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mintec, the global provider of market intelligence and pricing solutions for the agrifood and animal feed industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Matteo Rocchietta as a non-executive director and member of the Mintec Advisory Board.

Matteo said, "I am excited to join Mintec's Advisory Board and to work with such a dynamic and innovative team. Mintec's market intelligence and commodity pricing solutions play a critical role in the agrifood and beverage industry, and I am looking forward to helping the company continue to grow and expand its offerings to serve its customers better."

He joins Mintec at an exciting time as the business works to integrate AgriBriefing, a leading market intelligence, news, and analysis provider for the global agrifood and animal feed industry, which was recently acquired by Mintec.

His investment sector experience will be invaluable and help Mintec to leverage the combined strengths of both organizations to develop propositions and products for financial services, particularly alternative asset managers, and create a truly world-class offering for our customers.

Matteo brings a wealth of expertise in business development, growth, and talent-focused value-creation initiatives to the Mintec Advisory Board. He is currently an advisor and member of the Goldman Sachs Value Accelerator team, where he partners with portfolio companies on growth and talent initiatives. Prior to this, Matteo was the head of business development at GLG (Gerson Lehrman Group), where he built and led business development efforts with investment firm clients across EMEA for over 13 years. His team managed 350+ financial services clients and curated access to the world's largest network of industry experts to advise on sourcing, due diligence, and portfolio management projects.

Matteo has an MBA from INSEAD and a Masters in Industrial Engineering from Politecnico di Milano. His extensive experience in business development, strategic growth initiatives, and talent management will be a tremendous asset to Mintec as it continues to grow and expand its offerings to the food and beverage industry.

"We are pleased to welcome Matteo to the Mintec team," said Randall Beard, Chair to the Mintec Advisory Board. "His investment sector experience will help Mintec develop propositions and products for financial services, particularly alternative asset managers, as we continue to grow and expand our offerings to the industry. We are confident that Matteo's insights and advice will help us to achieve our growth ambitions and to deliver even greater value to our customers."

The entire Mintec team welcomes Matteo Rocchietta and looks forward to working with him as Mintec continues to grow and expand its offerings to the food and beverage industry.

About Mintec

Mintec enables the world's largest food and manufacturing brands to implement more efficient and sustainable procurement strategies. We do this through our innovative SaaS platform, Mintec Analytics, which delivers proprietary market prices and analysis for more than 16,000 food ingredients and associated materials. Our data and solutions empower our customers to understand prices better, analyse their spending, and negotiate confidently with suppliers.

We operate from offices in the U.K., U.S., Denmark, and France.

www.mintecglobal.com

