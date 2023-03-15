Aviation News India - Free Airline Pilot Seminar in New Delhi tomorrow
The U.S. based international Flight Academy Florida Flyers will host an airline pilot career seminar tomorrow in New Delhi, India inviting all interested pilotsNEW DELHI, INDIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aviation news India – Florida Flyers Flight Academy arrives in New Delhi
Florida Flyers Flight Academy, a Florida based international flight school has arrived in New Delhi for their international flight student seminar.
The flight academy is traveling around the globe to hold flight student seminars for international flight students and future pilots interested in airline career flight training in the USA.
Florida Flyers Flight Academy is a large Federal Aviation Administration approved FAR Part 141 flight school, fight academy and airline pilot school, located in sunny Florida, USA.
The flight academy is specialized in airline pilot training to domestic and international flight students but focusses primarily on the international pilot market.
With increasing pilot demand in India, Indigo Airlines, Air India, Spice Jet and other Indian airlines have announced recently to hire more pilots than ever before.
Flight training in the U.S. is much more efficient than anywhere in the world. Florida is the largest flight training state in the United States, hosting most of the U.S. flight training faciliies.
Florida Flyers Flight Academy was established almost 20 years ago and has successfully trained thousands of airline pilots from all over the world.
The Florida Flyers management team is hosting a student information seminar in New Delhi, India tomorrow, Thursday, March 16, 2023 from 5pm to 8pm at the Four Point by Sheraton Hotel on Airport Highway in New Delhi, India, inviting all future or interested airline pilots to attend the free of charge information seminar.
Future airline pilots are welcome to join the flight training seminar tomorrow night. The Florida Flyers Flight Academy management team will be available to answer all questions regarding India flight training in the U.S. and will also help with the flight training, flight academy and India flight school program enrollment procedure.
Indian flight students are welcome to attend the meeting to obtain information regarding airline career training in the United States, how much it is to become a pilot in India, pilot license conversion requirements and much more.
Florida Flyers Flight Academy has scheduled multiple airline pilot career information seminars around the world. The next seminar will be in New Delhi, India followed by a pilot seminar in Frankfurt, Germany on March 19, 2023 before the Florida Flyers Flight Academy team will be heading back to the United States.
