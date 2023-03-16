Edinburgh St. John’s Church Announces New Partnership with Project Harmless
George Greer, Co-Founder of Project Harmless and Markus Dünzkofer, Rector of St. John’s Scottish Episcopal Church
George Greer, Co-Founder of Project Harmless and Markus Dünzkofer, Rector of St. John’s Scottish Episcopal Church
Iconic Edinburgh City Centre Church Partners with Eco Startup to Offer Revolutionary Dog Waste Bags to the Community.
Unlike single use shopping bags, there is no government or regulatory action against harmful dog waste bags. We are very encouraged to have the support from community partners such as St. John’s.”EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The iconic St. John’s Scottish Episcopal Church on Princess Street, Edinburgh announced today a partnership with eco startup Project Harmless, known for its award-winning dissolvable dog waste bags.
— George Greer, Co-Founder of Project Harmless
The partnership is another step in the Church's ongoing commitment to sustainability and community outreach. In order to address the under-appreciated problem of used dog waste bags in our environment, the dog-friendly iconic Princess Street Church will now offer Project Harmless’ sustainable dog waste bags to its congregation and city centre dog walkers.
“I was shocked to learn that all existing dog waste bag material, including those labelled biodegradable and compostable, can be harmful to the environment, by retaining their original form for years or decades, or by releasing harmful pollutants and micro-plastic into the environment. This is our small step to help do good for the planet and our community by offering Harmless Poop Bags.” Markus Dünzkofer, Rector, St. John's Scottish Episcopal Church commented.
“Whilst single-use shopping bags can be recycled, dog waste bags cannot. A third of households in the UK have a dog, and will use nearly 10 billion dog waste bags this year alone. Our innovative Harmless Poop Bag is water-reactive, non-toxic and micro-plastic free; it can rapidly break down in our oceans and landfills, causing no harm to wildlife, marine life or the environment.” said George Greer, Co-Founder of Project Harmless.
“Unlike single use shopping bags, there is no government or regulatory action against harmful dog waste bags. We are very encouraged to have the support from community partners such as St. John’s to make a difference for the planet.” George added.
Edinburgh dog walkers can simply walk into the dog friendly St. John’s Church during normal opening hours should they need a truly sustainable dog waste bag.
Project Harmless is committed to helping Scottish businesses and organisations to be more sustainable and already provide their bags at no cost to the city’s animal shelter, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home.
For more information about Project Harmless, please visit https://projectharmless.com
- ENDS -
Notes to Editors
About Project Harmless
Founded in Edinburgh in 2021, Project Harmless brings environmentally friendly and innovative products to market. Despite high manufacturing costs, Project Harmless launched its award-winning Harmless Poop Bag made of water-reactive, non-toxic and micro-plastic free material in April 2022.
About St. John’s Scottish Episcopal Church
Established in 1818, St. John's is a thriving Scottish Episcopal church at the heart of Scotland's beautiful capital city. St. John’s is an eco-congregation, a fair trade church and a member of the Creative Carbon Scotland Green Arts Initiative. St. John’s is an inclusive community and was the first Anglican church in the UK to solemnise a same sex marriage.
George Greer
Project Harmless
+44 7383 016946
g.greer@projectharmless.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube