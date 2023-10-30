Innovative Fife village shop teams up with Scottish startup to tackle plastic crisis

George Greer, Co-Founder of Project Harmless and Tara Isado, Shop Assistant of The Dunshalt Community Shop inside the shop Glenn Sharpe, The Volunteer Finance Coordinator of The Dunshalt Community Shop & Cafe

The Dunshalt Community Shop & Cafe is the first community shop in Scotland to partner with Project Harmless to tackle dog waste bag pollution.

The support from the Dunshalt Community Shop who place ethics before profits means the world to us because we rely on word of mouth and community partnerships to grow.” — George Greer, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Project Harmless