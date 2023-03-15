PowerDMARC and Securado Join Hands to Expand Operations in the Middle East
PowerDMARC and Securado attend the signing-off ceremony at GISEC 2023, Dubai to join hands in expanding their operations in the Middle East.DUBAI, UAE, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC, a leading full-stack email authentication SaaS platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Securado, a prominent cybersecurity firm based out in Muscat. The partnership will focus on expanding its operations in the Middle East and beyond, to provide advanced email security solutions to organizations in the region.
The partnership will be officially signed off at the GISEC 2023 event in Dubai, on the 15th of March, at 12:00 pm where both companies are actively participating as exhibitors. The ceremony will mark the beginning of a collaboration that promises to bring advanced email security solutions to businesses of all sizes.
PowerDMARC has established itself in the email security space with its flagship DMARC-as-a-Service platform, providing an array of email authentication services like MTA-STS, TLS-RPT, BIMI, hosted DKIM, and SPF. The company's solution enables organizations to easily implement DMARC, a powerful email authentication protocol that helps to prevent email-based fraud and phishing attacks.
Securado, on the other hand, is a trusted name in the cybersecurity industry, with a proven track record of providing innovative cybersecurity solutions to its clients. The company offers a range of services, including The Digital Vaccine, Security and Risk Consulting, Managed Security Services, and ERP as a Managed Service.
Together, PowerDMARC and Securado will be able to provide a comprehensive suite of email security solutions to organizations in the Middle East. Their joint expertise will enable them to address the most complex email security challenges and offer customized solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.
Commenting on the partnership, Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC, said, "We are delighted to partner with Securado to offer our industry-leading email authentication solutions to organizations in the Middle East. This partnership underscores our commitment to helping businesses stay secure in the face of increasing cyber threats."
“This partnership will strengthen our Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) offering with a unique integration with our Adaptive Cloud Security Stack. With this partnership, we will be able to deliver real-time visibility across the email infrastructure, enabling us to offer our clients enhanced security solutions that are more effective than ever before. Our MSSP offering will now have the ability to detect and mitigate advanced email threats such as business email compromise, and email spoofing.
This collaboration will allow us to offer a comprehensive and holistic approach to email security, delivering unparalleled protection and peace of mind to our clients. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to working with PowerDMARC to continue providing best-in-class security solutions to our clients,” said Krishna Das, CEO of Securado.
The partnership between PowerDMARC and Securado comes at a time when organizations in the Middle East are facing unprecedented levels of cyber threats. By joining forces, the two companies are well-positioned to help businesses stay ahead of these threats and maintain a secure digital environment.
About Securado
Securado is a global organization that has been thriving for over a decade, providing cloud and cyber security services to businesses. As a leading Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) provider, Securado uses advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and human intelligence to deliver its services. The company's unique Digital VaccineTM, which includes a rich set of playbooks, helps businesses protect themselves against the ever-evolving threat of cyber breaches. With its experience and expertise, Securado is a trusted partner for businesses looking to secure their digital assets.
Media Contact
info@securado.net
POBOX-63, PC 1023
Bait Al Reem , Alquwair , Muscat
Sultanate of Oman
Contact: +968 24961755 , 24961054
About PowerDMARC
PowerDMARC is a leading email authentication SaaS platform that assembles a complete collection of protocols like DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, TLS-RPT on a single scalable interface, helping organizations combat phishing attacks, spoofing, BEC, domain abuse, and ransomware. It is a multi-tenant, DMARC MSP and Whitelabel-ready platform for partners.
PowerDMARC is trusted by global organizations and governments, with 400+ MSP/MSSP partners and 1000+ customers worldwide.
https://powerdmarc.com
Ahona Rudra
PowerDMARC
+1 217-650-7167
marketing@powerdmarc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
What is DMARC?