24,000 people chose Sofema Online in 2022 - Sample courses with Voice-Over are available
Sofema Online is pleased to share details about its product demonstration - Samples of 5 courses with Voice-Over are availableSOFIA, BULGARIA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Samples of 5 courses with Voice-Over are available at Sofema Online.
» Sample of Aircraft Inspection Techniques (Initial) with VO
» Sample of EASA Part CAMO Safety & Human Factor Training with VO
» Sample of EASA Part CAMO Regulatory Obligations with VO
» Sample of EASA Part CAMO – Safety Management Systems – Regulatory Obligations VO
» Sample of (EU) Regulation 965/12 Training Essentials with VO
The clients are able to try SOL training without cost here (there's no need for Sofema Admin Support)
What do people say about SOL virtual training?
B.P., January 2023 – Flight & Ground Operations Learning Path Diploma
”Very positive experience. The focus was on the most important items with good time management so it was easy to keep attention, and consequently to complete the courses.”
A.S., December 2022 – Aircraft Technical Leasing- EASA Learning Path Diploma
“It was very detailed in the regulatory aspects and theoretical part. New information was found. This course is suitable for those who just begin the transition projects. Nevertheless, some of the topics are interesting even for a very experienced aviation professional and for sure it will update his/her regulatory knowledge.”
Enrollment for any of these 5 courses is straightforward and user-friendly with this simple guide
The SOL administrative team is here to reply to any questions and is ready to provide assistance at team@sassofia.com
Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 3870
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube