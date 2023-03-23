Rachel L. Rider, Founder of Executive Coaching Firm MettaWorks LLC, Set to Release Book on Leadership

Rachel L. Rider to release groundbreaking guide to mastering relationships in business
We first have to attend to the relationship we have with ourselves. It is vital to know ourselves in order to know how to be successful with other people.”
— Rachel L. Rider
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The foundation for Rachel L. Rider's forthcoming book about the art of developing business relationships begins with her experience as an HR Business Partner at Bloomberg responsible for developing and coaching leaders and teams. Rider went on to specialize in leadership coaching at AppNexus (since acquired by AT&T) and Digital Ocean, the third-largest hosting company in the world. Through those experiences, Rider came to see the power of a multi-dimensional approach to relationship building, which would eventually become the foundation for her own executive coaching firm, Mettaworks LLC, which she founded after earning her executive coaching certification from Columbia University.
In the forthcoming book, Who You Are is How You Lead, Rider details the full spectrum of leadership development processes necessary to fostering successful relationships at work. The common denominator for all business relationships, according to Rider, is a functional and solid relationship with one's self. The book serves as a step-by-step guide for how to connect inwardly so as to be able to connect outwardly in any business setting.
Excerpt from the book:
"My intention with this book is to change the conversation about leadership. I want this book to change the way we see this “soft” essential skill set. I want this book to transform how we deal with issues at work, and help change industries for the better, starting with tech."
Who You Are Is How You Lead is published by Muse Literary and will be released Monday, March 27, 2023.
