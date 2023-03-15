Engineers of Tomorrow inspires future generations of problem solvers

Inspiring the next generation of problem solvers and game changers.

Today's generation is tomorrow's generation. If positively cultivated, a bright - fruitful - and sweet future will be harvest.”
— Steve "Mr. Pineapple" Mathieu, author & funder of The Pineapple Theory.
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The not-for-profits Engineers of Tomorrow (EoT) is powered by hundreds of engineer volunteers working to inspire the next generation of problem solvers and game changers with the purpose to create a positive experience to keep kids curious by sharing better stories everyday and empower great engineering outreach to shape the future.

2022 highlights 459 engineer volunteers, 376 teachers, 13,591 of inspired students, and 100% of teachers reporting the program encouraged the students to apply math & science to real word problems.

“Engineers of Tomorrow engineer volunteers don’t just drop in school for one day. They spend the year getting to know the students and teachers for interactive and engaging visits. This way, relationships are established between students and volunteers, providing mentorship supporting and helping the develop the school curriculum.” Veronica Garneau – Dufferin-Peel District School Board

Engineers of Tomorrow methodology, principles, and concepts are broken down in three categories as followed:

Grassroots
EoT believe to experience a real impact, it all starts at the roots. For them, it means their volunteers. Real engineers working in several communities to help solve local problems. Engineers of Tomorrow empower them to be ambassadors, role models, and change makers.

Systemic
Quoted by The Pineapple Theory: Aren’t no magic bean! Engineers of Tomorrow understands that culture change doesn’t happen overnight. There’re in this for the long haul, and so are their volunteers. Engineers of Tomorrow programs are strategically designed to create strong connections between communities and education.

Turn research into action
Engineers of Tomorrow train their volunteers to deliver world-class STEM outreach to a diverse audience in an inclusive way. They work with social scientists who study the best ways to do this.

2022 success is largely thanked to their engineer volunteers and doners across Canada. To inspire our future problem solvers per their purpose, the not-for-profit Engineers of Tomorrow welcomes and is seeking your support to keep improving their program and reached more schools. You can contribute with a financial donation or a gift, by adopting a class, and/or by becoming a volunteer.

Steve Mathieu
The Pineapple Theory
Support Engineers of Tomorrow

About

We all live on Earth together, yes? What if we could live on Earth together, happily? To live happily together starts within each one of us. It starts with you, because it’s not about you. The The Pineapple Theory books have the purpose to inspire one to define a life & leadership philosophy and build an inner-foundation with easy to use power mind tools - principles - concepts - and methodologies with the attempt to make sense out of the world with intelligence – reasoning - and with positive emotions. When we experience positive emotions with ourselves, we become positive with others. The purpose - and everything - is like a pineapple fruit. You will never look at a pineapple the same way again! Feed positively your roots – Master the Art – Be inspired, be inspiring with The Pineapple Theory "When your inspired, you become inspiring." Steve "Mr. Pineapple" Mathieu

