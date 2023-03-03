The Pineapple Theory presents: Yusuke Harada, Tokyo official photographer
Mr. Pineapple travels the world with his pineapple!
When you're inspired, you become inspiring”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, March 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Theoretically, what if adding a pineapple to people’s life recipe could assist living more happily, together?
— Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
Along with the books, mentoring, and speaker-note with the purpose of supporting the complicated recipe of living more happily, together, Mr. Pineapple initiated an ambitious – yet - realistically optimistic project of travelling the world with his pineapple.
Countries visited by Mr. Pineapple are selected with the following 3-pak: Bookfair – Pineapple stories – Emotional history from the timeline. Each travel becomes the trigger of new inspirations, Mr. Pineapple can connect in person when walking towns and landmarks with his pineapple (Yes, he walks carrying a pineapple fruit!), and supporting a local freelancer photographer is of a great importance.
As a sole-proprietary of his Copyrights of The Pineapple Theory books, Trademark, and incorporation, he understands the challenges to make it VS those supported by big voices and big wallets. Mr. Pineapple admires everyone taking one definite step forward with courage to do their own thing, and it deserves to be supported & encouraged before big agencies. A society should collaborate because we rise by rising others.
Mr. Pineapple establishes a Human-2-Human (H2H) connection before talking about business. The relations are therefore built-in respect of everyone’s values and desire to support someone with great care. Additionally of each Freelancer becoming one of The Pineapple Theory official photographers, they are trusted and recommended to everyone in search of a photographer.
April 2022, London (UK) was the icebreaker for Mr. Pineapple’s realistically & optimistic project of travelling the World with his pineapple. Freelancer Hozir Sahdat of Hozzphoto.com was selected to become London’s official photographer and he has done an amazing work. Helping brands and individuals stand out through visual arts and stand out from the crowd is Hozir’s goal.
June 2022, Athens (GR) was Mr. Pineapple’s second stop. Freelancer Georgios Makkas of gmakkas.com was selected to become Athens’ official photographer. Another successful project was reported, and Mr. Pineapple recommends gmakkas.com to everyone who resides or plan to visit Athens, and in search of high-end imagery with a focus on the human aspect.
Montreal, Canada is home for Mr. Pineapple and Freelancer Annie Langlois was added as an official photographer. Annie is a photographer with a true passion for people. For her, the art of photography is an exceptional and privileged way to connect with people and their stories because life is made of people, moment, and emotions to cherish. Annie is a social butterfly by nature and everyone she meets makes her art continuously grow.
October 2022, Frankfurt (DE) was Mr. Pineapple last stop of 2022 and Marc “The Plant” Maria was selected. The Plant started using a camera when he was fifteen years old. For him, the camera is a fountain pen, it writes a story and sentences in contrast and soft tones. This moment, this photographic moment is about intention, it's about you and how amazing you are, because a person who shines is a good person. Marc wishes to photograph as many people as possible, show them how interesting they are, how unique they are, and give them something they can share.
Next April 2023, Mr. Pineapple will visit Tokyo, Japan, and The Pineapple Theory wishes to welcome freelancer photographer Yusuke Harada for joining a fruitful adventure.
Yusuke is a Japanese photographer based in Tokyo. He has photographed the world’s major conflicts and its hidden crisis. After studying Digital imaging technique in professional school in Japan, he traveled around the world, such as Palestine, Iraq, Sudan, Angola, and some Asian countries. He started his career as a professional photographer when he had traveled and photographed in Pakistan for three months in 2009. Since then, he has independently photographed and documented throughout Africa, Middle East, and Asia. He has changed his base from Tokyo to Cairo in Egypt since 2012 to start his long-term project: the aftermath of the Arab Spring, covering the ongoing conflicts in various Middle East countries, especially Syria and Egypt. And he was back to Japan in 2015. His works have received several awards, grants, and have been published in several magazines and newspapers in Japan and other countries.
Available for everyone and every company, all freelancer official photographers of The Pineapple Theory are trusted to provide sweet results to support your projects. There are 101 benefits and reasons why a picture project would provide you something fruitful. They all provide you their art inspired by what inspires them the most: YOU!
