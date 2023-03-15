Openforce Appoints Dave Matre as Chief Financial Officer
Seasoned financial executive brings 25 years of private equity and corporate finance experience to help drive continued growth
Dave brings impressive experience in high-growth human capital technology and software companies. Dave is a driven, accomplished leader and a strategic addition to our executive team.”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Openforce, the leading software technology platform for managing commercial relationships between contracting companies and their 1099 independent contractor workforces, today announced the appointment of Dave Matre as Chief Financial Officer. Matre comes to Openforce with over 25 years of progressive finance experience, and 12 years of CFO experience in private equity-backed companies. Most recently, as the CFO at Global HR Research, he was instrumental in driving a fourfold increase in revenues and EBITDA margins that ultimately resulted in a successful exit for Global HR Research clients, employees, and investors.
— Steve Kaplan, chairman of the board at Openforce
“We are excited to have Dave join our leadership team,” said Wendy Greenland, CEO of Openforce. “Openforce’s technology continues to evolve in the 1099 space with a growing marquee list of customers. With Dave’s extensive, progressive financial experience and leadership skills, he has the proven track record needed to scale our business to the next level and beyond.”
“I'm excited to join a company experiencing unprecedented opportunity and growth the way Openforce has over the past few years,” said Matre. “Technology, compliance, and insurance solutions are becoming increasingly important in all facets of managing a 1099 workforce in a wide range of industries including transportation, healthcare and various other gig businesses. With the increasingly stringent regulatory and compliance framework surrounding the use of independent contractors as well as the shortage of skilled labor, I believe that Openforce’s technology can specifically address these challenges and provide clients with modern, efficient solutions. I am pleased to help lead the efforts in scaling our growth as our technology continues to evolve with our customers and the market.”
“Dave brings impressive experience in high-growth human capital technology and software companies. I am thrilled to have him on board; Dave is a driven, accomplished leader and a strategic addition to our executive team to help drive sustainable growth,” said Steven Kaplan, Chairman of the board at Openforce and a General Partner at Riverside Partners. “Dave brings a comprehensive knowledge of corporate finance, process automation, and risk management and will be a valuable addition to the team.
Phillip Boice, who held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Openforce since June 2019, has transitioned to Chief Accounting Officer to support the growing volume of business.
About Openforce
Openforce® is the leading software technology platform to reduce operating costs and mitigate compliance risk for companies using independent contractors. Openforce frees contracting companies from the burden of onboarding, contracting, and settlement processing while helping contractors build their business. Our cloud-based applications help businesses achieve more sustainable, profitable growth by removing financial, operational and compliance barriers to getting business done. Openforce is a portfolio company of Boston-based private equity firm Riverside Partners. Learn more at www.oforce.com.
To learn more about Dave and the leadership team, visit www.oforce.com/company/leadership.
