TNSR® vRouter Software Release 23.02 is Here
Netgate® is pleased to announce that the latest version of TNSR® software, Release 23.02, is now available.
TNSR 23.02 brings significant improvements over its predecessor, providing users with an enhanced user experience, improved throughput, and more robust feature set.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Netgate® is pleased to announce that the latest version of TNSR® software, Release 23.02, is now available.
— Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO
“TNSR is a powerful software that offers high performance routing at an affordable price. TNSR 23.02 brings significant improvements over its predecessor, providing users with an enhanced user experience, improved throughput, and more robust feature set,” said Jamie Thompson, Netgate CEO.
Key features added or improved in this release include:
• VPP 22.10 - As with every release, Netgate continues to track and maintain alignment with upstream updates, bug/crash fixes, stability fixes, and more so that users have access to the latest version of VPP software.
• New webGUI - Available as a preview and still in the experimental phase, users now have the option to manage TNSR software using a web browser instead of the command line.
• Adaptive Interface RX Mode Support - Adaptive RX mode, a hybrid of polling and interrupt modes, provides users with improved throughput and reduced latency compared to using only interrupt mode. Adaptive RX mode does this by polling when an interface is busy receiving packets and waiting for an interrupt when the interface is not busy.
• Management of IPv6 RA - This addition enables TNSR software to listen for router solicitations and respond to router advertisements so that it can be an active participant in IPv6 instead of requiring users to manually configure IPv6 addresses and static routes. It now also allows clients to self-configure addresses with SLAAC.
• Host System Configuration / Post-install Network Config - Users are now able to control more aspects of host interfaces and routing from within TNSR rather than manually configuring them in the host OS.
• API segment tuning - This feature lets users set the API segment size which governs the amount of memory the internal API can use to communicate between various internal parts of TNSR software and the dataplane. One use case in which this type of tuning may be helpful is high-volume environments with many route changes in a short time frame.
• Postman API support - Postman API support added. Certificate issue fixed with the release which allows Postman to manage TNSR.
• Multiple bug fixes
For the full list of new features and bug fixes, please visit Netgate’s release notes.
About TNSR Software
TNSR is a vRouter solution focused on high-speed edge routing, powerful IPsec site-to-site VPN needs, and cloud connectivity for service providers and businesses. The product's value proposition is simple: astounding router throughput at unbeatable price points. TNSR software achieves this by integrating Vector Packet Processing (VPP), Data Plane Development Kit (DPDK) - and a number of other open-source projects along with Netgate-designed control and management planes - into a business-assured, secure networking solution.
TNSR software is available as a bare metal image for non-Netgate appliances and virtual machines, as software instances on AWS and Azure marketplaces, and on the Netgate 6100, 8200, 1537, and 1541 turnkey appliances.
To learn more about TNSR, please visit the Netgate website.
About Netgate
Netgate is dedicated to developing and providing secure networking solutions to businesses, government and educational institutions around the world. Netgate is the only provider of pfSense Plus products, which include pfSense Plus software - the world’s leading open source-driven firewall, router, and VPN solution. TNSR extends the company’s open-source leadership and expertise into high-performance secure networking – capable of delivering compelling value at a fraction of the cost of proprietary solutions.
Netgate is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States. TNSR is a registered trademark of Rubicon Communications, LLC in the United States and other countries. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.
Esther Cheng
Netgate
+1 512-646-4100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other