Microgentas Inc., a specialized company in exosome isolation, participates in overseas conferences in Asia and Europe
Full-fledged internationl marketing at APSEV held in Taiwan at the end of this monthEUNPYEONG-GU, SEOUL, KOREA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microgentas (CEO Sehyun Shin), a company specialized in exosome isolation, will present a paper and exhibit new products at the Asia Pacific Societies for Extracellular Vesicles (APSEV) conference held in Taiwan at the end of this month.
Microgentas is a company founded by Professor Sehyun Shin of Korea University’s Leading Nano-Biofluignostic Research Center(ERC) based on the core technology of precision medicine and liquid biopsy. Microgentas developed a fusion of liquid biopsy and exosome isolation technologies, as well as a high-performance miRNA isolation technology, opening the way for precision medicine based on liquid biopsy.
The Asia Pacific Association for Extracellular Vesicles(APSEV) is as academic conference for research and advancement of extracellular vesicles held in Taipei. APSEV holds an annual conference attended by researchers and scientists from the Asia Pacific region and around the world. At the conference, Microgentas will unveil miRQuick™ using technology for high-performance extraction of miRNAs inside exosomes following ExoCAS™.
ExoCAS-2™ is a reagent kit that can easily and quickly isolate exosomes. Its biggest advantage is that it can obtain high yield and high purity exosomes within 20 minutes. In addition, the new product miRQuick™ replaces the existing complex and cumbersome two-step extraction process with one-step, and can extract exosomal miRNA at least 2 to 10 times more than existing products from plasma, serum, cell culture media, urine, and saliva.
Sehyun Shin, CEO of Microgentas, said, “It is meaningful to disclose the technology for ExoCAS™ and miRQuick™, which purifies exosome and miRNA inside exosomes with high performance, at this conference. Furthermore, we aim to leap into an exosome specialized company capable of extracting large quantities of exosomes and providing high-capacity exosome extraction, thus contributing to global bio industry.
Meanwhile, starting with the APSEV conference, Microgentas plan to participate several upcoming conferences including the International Society for Extracellular Vesicles (ISEV) in May, SELECTBIO in June, American Association for Clinical Chemistry (AACC) in July.
