Bring My Song To Life Launches New Pricing Starting at Only $99

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bring My Song To Life , the leading custom songwriting company, is excited to announce its new pricing structure starting at only $99. This new price is lower than the closest competitor, Sonfinch, which charges $199 for a custom-made song.Bring My Song To Life is a unique service that offers customers the opportunity to create a personalized song for any occasion. Whether it's a wedding, anniversary, birthday, mother's day or any other special moment, the company's team of professional songwriters and musicians work closely with customers to create a unique and memorable song that captures the essence of the occasion.With the new pricing structure, Bring My Song To Life is making it easier than ever for customers to create a personalized song. Customers can now get a high-quality, custom-made song starting at only $99, making it a more affordable option than ever before."Music is a powerful tool that can evoke happy emotions and bring people together," said Mylene Besancon, the CEO of Bring My Song To Life. "We believe that everyone deserves to have their own personal song, and with our new pricing, we're making it more accessible for people to create something truly special."In addition to the new pricing structure, Bring My Song To Life also offers a range of other services to help customers create the perfect song. These services include lyric writing, composing, arranging, recording, and mixing, making it truly available to anyone, even without any songwriting or musical skills. The company's team of experienced professionals works closely with customers to ensure that every aspect of the song is tailored to their specific needs. Songs are delivered as a high quality MP3 file that can be played back on any device or clients can opt to even have their song released on music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and others.Bring My Song To Life has a long-standing reputation for delivering high-quality, custom-made songs that capture the essence of any occasion. With the new pricing structure, the company is poised to make an even bigger impact in the custom songwriting industry.For more information about Bring My Song To Life, visit the company's website at https://bringmysongtolife.com/ About Bring My Song To Life:Bring My Song To Life is a custom songwriting company that creates personalized songs for any occasion such as anniversaries, weddings, birthdays and more. The company's team of professional songwriters and musicians work closely with customers to create a unique and memorable song that captures the essence of the occasion. Bring My Song To Life offers a range of services, including lyric writing, composing, arranging, recording, and mixing, to help customers create the perfect song.

