INVITATION LETTER TO ATTEND THE MEMORIAL CEREMONY - APRIL 30TH, 2023 - THƯ MỜI THAM DỰ LỄ TƯỞNG NIỆM NGÀY 30.04.2023.
EINPresswire.com/ -- THE 3rd REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM
THE PROVISIONAL NATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF VIETNAM
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA. 92814
PRESIDENTIAL ORGANIZING COMMITTEE
INVITATION LETTER TO ATTEND THE MEMORIAL CEREMONY - APRIL 30TH, 2023
California, March 15, 2023
Dear:
- The Governments and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Countries that love Freedom, Justice, and Peace,
- Comrades of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Vietnam and the Allies,
- Vietnamese compatriots at home and abroad,
- Honorable Generals, Delegates, Members, and Fellows in the Provisional National Government of Vietnam -Third Republic of Vietnam,
Ladies and Gentlemen,
April 30, 1975, temporarily ended the noble war to defend the Fatherland of the Army of the Republic of Vietnam and allied troops against the invading Communists to protect freedom, democracy, and human rights.
With a heart of gratitude and respect for the 58,721 American soldiers who died in Vietnam, and at the same time demonstrating the enduring friendship between the United States and the Republic of Vietnam and allied nations around the world, IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN, the 3rd President of the Republic of Vietnam and His comrades built the Hexagon with their own hands and solemnly inaugurated it at Tu Nghia Duong on 11/11/2022.
For the wounded, physically and mentally wounded, His Holiness ordered the Provisional National Government of the Vietnam-Third Republic of Vietnam to set aside some funds to take care of them and their families as an ̣expression of gratitude. This was drafted into law by the National Assembly of the Republic of Vietnam-Third, allowing military personnel and their families and descendants to have the right to apply for naturalization in the Third Republic of Vietnam and enjoy other rights and privileges, like a Vietnamese citizen. This act will be promulgated on this April 30, 2023, Memorial.
Once again, the Military-Civilians-Cadres-of-Government, the Third Republic of Vietnam, and the Army, Generals submitted a Petition to IMPERIAL DUKE, PRESIDENT ĐÀO MINH QUÂN, hoping that He would accept the coronation as EMPEROR of ĐẠI VIỆT to eliminate Communism and rebuild the homeland. On this occasion, the IMPERIAL DUKE will announce the establishment of the International Environmental Marshall and the National Council of New Citizens.
The Memorial Ceremony will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 10800 Sierra Road, Adelanto, CA, 92301, from 10 am - 5 pm.
Sincerely invite all of you and young people to attend the Congress to light up the cause of the Republic of Vietnam and welcome the most important event ever:
HAPPY VIETNAM HAS AN EMPEROR.
Please contact to register before April 2nd, 2023, at the email and phone below:
btlcltq@gmail.com; diplomatic@cpqgvnnlt.com; 3republicofvietnam@gmail.com
Lt. General Lam (403) 831-6672 - Major General Ton (61) 413-567-537
Brigadier General Huynh (949) 822-1104 - Brigadier General Nguyen (408) 623-1746
The Organizing Committee of the Congress Sincerely Invites
ĐỆ TAM VIỆT NAM CỘNG HÒA
CHÍNH PHỦ QUỐC GIA VIỆT NAM LÂM THỜI
VĂN PHÒNG THƯỜNG TRỰC
LẤY LẠI ĐẤT TỔ - KHÔNG LÀM KHỔ DÂN
BAN TỔ CHỨC
PO Box 2807, Anaheim, CA. 92814
THƯ MỜI THAM DỰ LỄ TƯỞNG NIỆM NGÀY 30.04.2023
Kính gửi:
- Các Chính Phủ và Bộ Ngoại Giao các Quốc Gia yêu chuộng Tự Do, Công Lý và Hòa Bình
- Quý Chiến Hữu QLVNCH và Đồng Minh!
- Quý Đồng Bào Việt Nam thân thương trong và ngoài nước!
- Quý Tướng Lãnh, Đại Biểu, Thành Viên, Đồng Nhiệm trong CPQGVNLT- Đệ III VNCH!
Thưa qúy vị và các bạn!
Ngày 30.04.1975 đã tạm thời kết thúc cuộc chiến cao cả bảo vệ Tổ Quốc của QLVNCH và quân đội đồng minh chống lại bọn Cộng Sản xâm lược nhằm bảo vệ tự do, dân chủ và nhân quyền.
Với tấm lòng tri ân và tưởng kính 58,721 chiến sĩ Hoa Kỳ đã hy sinh tại Việt Nam, đồng thời thể hiện tình hữu nghị bền vững giữa Hoa Kỳ và VNCH cùng với các quốc gia đồng minh trên thế giới, ĐỨC QUỐC CÔNG ĐÀO MINH QUÂN, TỔNG THỐNG ĐỆ TAM VNCH đã cùng các chiến hữu của Ngài tự tay xây dựng Lục Giác Đài và đã khánh thành long trọng tại Tụ Nghĩa Đường ngày 11/11/2022 vừa qua.
Đối với những thương phế binh, thể xác và tinh thần bị tổn thương, Ngài đã ra lệnh cho CPQGVNLT-Đệ III VNCH trích ra một số ngân khoản để chăm sóc cho họ và gia đình, thay cho lòng cảm tạ. Điều này đã được Quốc Hội VNCH Đệ Tam soạn thành đạo luật cho phép những quân nhân và gia đình con cháu của họ có quyền xin nhập quốc tịch Việt Nam Cộng Hòa Đệ III và được hưởng những quyền lợi và đặc ân giống như một công dân Việt Nam.
Đạo luật này sẽ được công bố trong dịp Lễ Tưởng Niệm Ngày 30.04.2023 này.
Một lần nữa Quân-Dân- Cán-Chính Đệ III VNCH và Ba Quân Tướng Sĩ dâng Thỉnh Nguyện thư lên ĐỨC QUỐC CÔNG TỔNG THỐNG ĐÀO MINH QUÂN, mong Ngài đăng quang HOÀNG ĐẾ ĐẠI VIỆT để triệt họa CS, xây dựng lại quê hương, nhân dịp ĐỨC QUỐC CÔNG tuyên bố thành lập Bộ Tư Lệnh Cảnh Sát Môi Trường Quốc Tế và Hội Đồng Tân Dân Liên Quốc Gia.
LỄ TƯỞNG NIỆM sẽ được tổ chức vào ngày Chủ Nhật, 30.04.2023 tại:
Tụ Nghĩa Đường, số 10800 đường Sierra, Adelanto, CA, 92301.
Từ: 10 giờ sáng - 5 giờ chiều
Trân trọng kính mời tất cả quý vị và các bạn trẻ đến tham dự Đại Hội để cùng thắp sáng chính nghĩa VNCH và chào đón sự kiện quan trọng nhất từ trước đến nay:
MỪNG NƯỚC VIỆT CÓ VUA.
Xin vui lòng liên lạc ghi tên tham dự trước ngày 02/04/2023 theo các email và điện thoại dưới đây:
btlcltq@gmail.com; diplomatic@cpqgvnlt.com; 3republicofvietnam@gmail.com
Trung Tướng Lâm (403) 831-6672 - Thiếu Tướng Tôn (61) 413-567-537
Chuẩn Tướng Huỳnh (949) 822-1104 - Chuẩn Tướng Nguyễn (408) 623-1746
Ban Tổ Chức Đại Hội Trân Trọng Kính Mời
HUE LAM
