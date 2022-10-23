Submit Release
INVITATION TO THE INAUGURATION CEREMONY OF THE HEXAGON MONUMENT AND PETITION THE IMPERIAL DUKE TO BE CROWNED EMPEROR

ADELANTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

To: Dear Vietnamese Compatriots in Vietnam and abroad,
Comrades of the Provisional National Government of Vietnam – The Third Republic of Vietnam
Dear Comrades, Veterans of the Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces, USA, and Allies

On 11/11/2018, IMPERIAL DUKE DAO MINH QUAN has crowned PRESIDENT OF THE THIRD REPUBLIC OF VIETNAM according to the wishes of the representative of the entire population, three generations of Vietnamese, Elderly - Middle Aged – Youth, with over 5 million votes in a referendum and the Petition of the National General Assembly. This was when He began to anchor the Vietnamese national boat from the US to begin the journey back to His homeland, brightening up the cause of the PSYCHOPOLITICAL REVOLUTION, REGAIN ANCESTRAL LANDS – END POPULACE SUFFERING, led by the PRESIDENT.

After 4 years, the national boat sailed by the true Leader of Vietnam is about to arrive in glory in the homeland. The strategies He devised to lead the country have achieved outstanding results. The landslide victory over China and the Vietnamese Communists at the International Environmental Court, according to Order No. ENC201215, dated April 14th, 2021, is the death knell for the communist evil ruling. People in the country are eagerly participating in welcoming His return, with more than 1,290,995 families having registered to welcome Him, and especially the current referendum vote has reached more than 11 million votes.

The Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument & Anniversary Presidential Coronation Day of IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN will be held at two locations:

1. Tụ Nghĩa Đường, 10800 Sierra Road, Adelanto, CA, 92301, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on 11.11.2022.
2. Delta Hotels By Marriott Anaheim, 12021 Harbor Blvd, Garden Grove, CA, 92840, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on 12.11.2022.

On this occasion, the Provisional National Government of Vietnam - The Third Republic of Vietnam also solemnly celebrate the Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument, by IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN and His Comrades in Provisional National Government of the Vietnam-The Third Republic of Vietnam, was built on behalf of the Vietnamese compatriots to honor the 58,721 American soldiers who sacrificed for peace, independence, and freedom of Vietnam, and at the same time expressed sustainable friendship between the United States and Vietnam along with allied nations in the world.

At the same time, the Army – People - Officers of the Provisional National Government of Vietnam - The Third Republic of Vietnam and Military Soldiers will once again submit a Petition to IMPERIAL DUKE PRESIDENT ĐÀO MINH QUÂN, insisting on His approval to be crowned Emperor to rescue the country and Compatriots in the country urgently.

The Organizing Committee cordially invites all of you to attend the Fourth Anniversary Congress of Coronation, the day IMPERIAL DUKE ĐÀO MINH QUÂN received the vital position of PRESIDENT of the Third Republic of Vietnam and the Inauguration Ceremony of the Hexagon Monument. Together to light up the Republic of Vietnam's righteousness through the achievements and the TRUE MIND REVOLUTION that is full of the humanity of the virtuous President, who is leading the entire people to dissolve the Communist evil ruling in Vietnam and around the world and to offer gratitude and pay tribute to the heroic spirit of 58,721 American soldiers who sacrificed for the peace, independence, and freedom of Vietnam. A special welcome to the most important event ever: HAPPY VIETNAM HAS AN EMPEROR.

Dear comrades, patriotic intellectuals of the United States, Vietnam, and Allies, and Vietnamese compatriots, to attend the Ceremony, please send registration information to the Organizing Committee before October 11, 2022, via the following emails:

3rdrepublicofvietnam@gmail.com;
BTLCLTQ@GMAIL.COM;
DIPLOMATIC@CPQGVNLT.COM

Lt. General Lâm (403) 831-6672
Brigadier general Huỳnh (949) 377-4060

Notes: Gala Attire and Support (optional) for the Congress: Sponsor (USD 5,000), VIP (USD 500), or Guest (USD 150).
Sincerely,

Organizing Committee
Lieutenant General – Lâm Ái Huệ

HUE LAM
The Third Republic of Vietnam
+1 4038316672
email us here

Invitation to Attend Inauguration Ceremony 2022.11.11 - 2022.11.12

