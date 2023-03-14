Submit Release
New Mexico Senate Floor Wrap for March 11, 2023

March 14, 2023

Chris Nordstrum
(415) 601-1992
Chris.Nordstrum@nmlegis.gov

(Santa Fe, NM) Today, Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth issued the following statement on new Medical Malpractice Legislation, Senate Bill 523, negotiated in partnership with Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca and supported by Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham:

“Today is a good day for New Mexico’s health care system.

Rather than kick the can down the road with a two year study, doctors and trial lawyers have agreed on a long-term solution that allows independent clinics to obtain malpractice insurance. This compromise provides stability for current practices.  It also creates more certainty for new outpatient facilities looking to open in New Mexico. And, patients who have been harmed are protected because outpatient clinics remain in the state’s patient compensation fund.

Senator Baca and I along with leadership from the House, today introduced a new emergency bill which contains this agreement.  I want to thank Senator Baca and the Governor for the work we did together to help the parties reach this compromise.”

This afternoon in Senate Tax, Business & Transportation Committee, Senate Bill 523 passed on a unanimous (10-0) vote.

