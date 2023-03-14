Moderna Announces Phase 2 Data on mRNA-4157/V940, an Investigational mRNA Personalized Cancer Vaccine, to be Presented at the 2023 AACR Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2023 / Moderna, Inc. MRNA, a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that two abstracts on mRNA-4157/V940 an investigational mRNA personalized cancer vaccine, have been accepted for presentation at the 2023 American Association of Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting being held April 14-19 in Orlando, FL. mRNA-4157/V940 is being jointly developed by Moderna and Merck, known as MSD outside of the United States and Canada.

The two abstract titles are:

Presentation #CT001: A personalized cancer vaccine, mRNA-4157, combined with pembrolizumab versus pembrolizumab in patients with resected high-risk melanoma: Efficacy and safety results from the randomized, open- label Phase 2 mRNA-4157-P201/Keynote-942 trial. Harnessing the Immune System in the Clinic.

Session: Clinical Trials Plenary; Sunday, April 16 at 1:00-3:00 PM ET.

Presenter: Dr. Jeffrey S. Weber



Poster Session #CT224: Evaluation of minimal residual disease as a predictive biomarker of recurrence free survival in high-risk melanoma patients treated with a combination of mRNA-4157, a personalized cancer vaccine, and pembrolizumab.

Session: Phase II Clinical Trials 2; Tuesday, April 18 at 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM ET.

Author: Dr. Ryan J. Sullivan

AACR will post the text of late-breaking and clinical trials abstracts in the AACR Annual Meeting online itinerary planner and Annual Meeting app on April 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET.

Moderna's exhibit booth at the AACR Annual Meeting is booth #2664.

About mRNA-4157/V940

Personalized cancer vaccines are designed to prime the immune system so that a patient can generate a tailored antitumor response specific to their tumor mutation signature. mRNA-4157/V940 is a novel investigational messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based personalized cancer vaccine consisting of a single synthetic mRNA coding for up to 34 neoantigens that is designed and produced based on the unique mutational signature of the patient's tumor. Upon administration into the body, the algorithmically derived and mRNA-encoded neoantigen sequences are endogenously translated and undergo natural cellular antigen processing and presentation, a key step in adaptive immunity.

mRNA-4157/V940 is being developed in combination with KEYTRUDA. mRNA-4157/V940 is designed to stimulate an immune response by generating specific T cell responses based on the unique mutational signature of a patient's tumor. KEYTRUDA is an immunotherapy that works by increasing the ability of the body's immune system to help detect and fight tumor cells.

Moderna and Merck plan to initiate a Phase 3 study in adjuvant melanoma in 2023 and expect to rapidly expand to additional tumor types, including non-small cell lung cancer.

About Moderna

In over 10 years since its inception, Moderna has transformed from a research-stage company advancing programs in the field of messenger RNA (mRNA), to an enterprise with a diverse clinical portfolio of vaccines and therapeutics across seven modalities, a broad intellectual property portfolio and integrated manufacturing facilities that allow for rapid clinical and commercial production at scale. Moderna maintains alliances with a broad range of domestic and overseas government and commercial collaborators, which has allowed for the pursuit of both groundbreaking science and rapid scaling of manufacturing. Most recently, Moderna's capabilities have come together to allow the authorized use and approval of one of the earliest and most effective vaccines against the COVID pandemic.

Moderna's mRNA platform builds on continuous advances in basic and applied mRNA science, delivery technology Fand manufacturing, and has allowed the development of therapeutics and vaccines for infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases and auto-immune diseases. Moderna has been named a top biopharmaceutical employer by Science for the past eight years. To learn more, visit www.modernatx.com.

