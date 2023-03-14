The Truth About Decluttering: The surprising reason it doesn't stick

Sorting through clutter and organizing stuff around the house is never the real issue. It is the ‘stuff behind the stuff’, according to Coach Kat Reichmuth, that is the real culprit to a disorganized home and work space. An intuitive empath, she calls herself the ‘Home Alchemist’, and uses her formal training in psychology, over 15 years of professional home organizing, and a laser-sharp intuition, to help her clients create order out of chaos by untangling, exposing and curing the actual reason behind cluttered homes and workspaces.

Kat, a recovered packrat, is excited to announce the launch of her new course, Sanctuary. Based on her own experience of knowing how to organize but wondering why the clutter kept coming back, it is different from other home organization methods because it focuses on addressing the root cause of clutter, instead of simply treating the symptom. Crafted around the 4 Pillars of The Simplified Life (Sanctuary, somatics, social life and spiritual life), it provides a supportive container for women to explore the deeper issues causing their clutter.

Kat has worked with clients from all walks of life, from billionaires to 5-year olds. She understands that each individual has unique obstacles to overcome when trying to declutter their home and has tailored Sanctuary to meet these needs. Kat believes that everyone can benefit from a simplified lifestyle and that this approach is particularly beneficial for busy mothers who struggle with time management and often find themselves unable to keep up with household chores.

Kat’s goal with Sanctuary is to empower women - by helping them create a calm and stress-free environment without backsliding into a cycle of chaos or disorder again. This program equips clients with the tools they need to take control of their lives and make positive changes in their home environment. Through guidance, support, advice and practical tasks, Sanctuary provides an opportunity for women to identify and heal the triggers that lead them into clutter-producing behaviors.

In her own words, Kat reiterates that,” Creating a calm and beautiful home is possible for anyone with the right tools. Most home organizers focus on bins and labels without addressing the root of the clutter. At The Simplified Life, our focus is all about understanding why the clutter is there in the first place, so we can treat the root cause, and move on from it for good.”

To learn more about Kat Reichmuth and her revolutionary program, Sanctuary, visit: https://www.thesimplifiedlife.com/ , https://www.instagram.com/thesimplifiedlife/.

