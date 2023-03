Globalsat recibe Premio Innovación Movilidad Satelital de MSUA en categoría Impacto Ambiental, Social y Gobernanza

About

Founded in 1999, Globalsat Group is the first Pan – American Mobile Satellite Service (MSS) consortium and a leading provider of voice, data, M2M / IoT, software and hardware developments throughout the western hemisphere with offices in continental United States, Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Puerto Rico and Mexico, as well as distributors in the most importants cities in the region. Continuously and efficiently, Globalsat’s land, maritime and aeronautical solutions provide mission – critical communications to thousands of customers across sectors as energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs and tourism, among others. Globalsat Group was honoured with the “Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award” by the MSUA (Mobile Satellite Users Association), and was also named “Latin America's Satellite Communications Company of the Year” in three editions by the highly recognised international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. Recently Globalsat have won two Railway Technology Excellence Awards for the categories of Product Launch and Operations with our partners Inmarsat and Cobham. Globalsat do Brasil has been distinct as a leading company ACIL GPTW.

