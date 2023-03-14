TRAFFIC ADVISORY: 2023 Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Half Marathon and 5K will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration.
When safe to do so, the Metropolitan Police Department will assist motorists in crossing the race route to help relieve traffic congestion due to the extended closures. However, motorists should not rely on crossing the route and should plan on going around the traffic closures.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue, NW
- 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 03:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 06:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street, NW
- 10th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 12th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 14th Street from Constitution Avenue to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- Virginia Avenue from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW
- 18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW
- E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW
- 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- 27th Street from Virginia Avenue to Whitehurst Freeway, NW
- I Street from 27th Street to Virginia Avenue, NW
- Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW
- Adams Mill Road from 18th Street to Calvert Street, NW
- Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW
- Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW
- 5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW
- Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW
- North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW
- K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW
- 4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW
- E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW
- 6th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 17, 2023 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
- Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street, NW
- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street, SW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to Independence Avenue, SW
- 4th Street from Madison Drive to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
- 6th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 03:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 9th Street to 15th Street, NW
- 10th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Saturday, March 18, 2023 from 06:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m.:
- Constitution Avenue from 15th Street 23rd Street, NW
- 18th Street from Constitution Avenue to E Street, NW
- E Street from 18th Street to 19th Street, NW
- 19th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue, NW
- Calvert Street from 24th Street to Columbia Road, NW
- Columbia Road from 18th Street to 16th Street, NW
- Harvard Street from 16th Street to 5th Street, NW
- 5th Street from Harvard Street to Bryant Street, NW
- Bryant Street from 4th Street to North Capitol Street, NW
- North Capitol Street from Bryant Street to K Street, NW
- K Street from North Capitol Street to 5th Street, NW
- 4th Street from K Street to E Street, NW
- E Street from 4th Street to 6th Street, NW
- 6th Street from E Street to Indiana Avenue, NW
