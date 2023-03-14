B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA
John Choi Joins as Partner in Los Angeles, California
B2B CFO® has established a very good platform to provide strategic business solutions to the owners of privately held businesses.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that John Choi has joined as Partner. He is based in Los Angeles, CA, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
— John Choi, Partner B2B CFO®
John is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience. With over 20 years of experience helping a wide range of companies, he joined B2B CFO® after spending a year as CFO of Hana Financial, Inc. There, he completed the sale of Hana Small Business Lending, Inc.’s license and converted the subsidiary’s business entity. He also successfully dissolved more than 10 subsidiary business entities and negotiated D&O and E&O insurances resulting in cost savings of $120,000 per year for the company.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “The addition of John Choi to our firm’s stellar group of California-based Partners reflects our continued growth and success in that region. Like John, each B2B CFO Partner brings exceptional skill and impressive professional credentials. We are delighted that he has joined our firm."
According to John, “B2B CFO® has established a very good platform to provide strategic business solutions to the owners of privately held businesses. Especially Jerry L. Mills, the founder and CEO takes pride in being a doctor and a blessing for them. This is a significant differentiation in the market.”
To find out more about, or to connect with John, visit b2bcfo.com/john-choi.
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
John Choi
B2B CFO
johnchoi@b2bcfo.com