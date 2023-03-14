Globalsat Wins 2023 MSUA Satellite Mobility Innovation Award in the Environment, Social, Governance and Impact category

From the left: Ismael Mendoza, CTO; J. Alberto Palacios, Executive Chairman; Jack Yañez, COO; Igor Falcão, CEO; Bruna Sanches, CFO; Porfirio Suárez, Director MSUA Satellite Mobile Innovation Award 2023: Environment, Social, Governance Impact Innovation to Globalsat

Globalsat awarded for MSS solution enabling dependable critical infrastructure comms, making it a 3-time MSUA distincted company

Organizations responsible for vital services sometimes take connectivity for granted. We bridge gaps with our partners, offering expertise and local insights in areas we operate.” — Igor Falcão, CEO of Globalsat

BOCA RATON, FLORIDA, ESTADOS UNIDOS, March 14, 2023 -- The Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award is given by the MSUA (Mobile Satellite Users Association) to organizations deemed to have delivered the top innovations introduced to the satellite land mobile market during the past year, and the 2023 award in the Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) and Impact Innovation category went to the leading multi country MSS (Mobile Satellite Service) company Globalsat with offices throughout the western hemisphere.

The awarded project area extends between mountainous regions, the Amazon jungle and a coastal zone that extends more than 2900 km and is one of the regions with the greatest ecological diversity on the planet.

Populations of scattered small remote villages struggle to survive in harsh weather conditions that include extreme temperatures, high altitudes, continuous rainfall, wildlife and invasive insects. More than a third of the population currently lives in isolation, without access to an electrical grid and infrastructure that can provide vital economic opportunities.

The IoT solution is powered by Globalstar’s satellite network designed to monitor renewable energy stations located in remote areas of Latin America. The initial deployment will include 23k devices throughout the region.

The stations, which are installed in remote areas, have historically presented cost implications surrounding access and, similarly, without notice of service shutdowns, have caused additional loss of time, revenue, and information. The solution will allow clients to obtain daily data, including information on equipment status and energy consumption.

Key points of the awarded project:

• The largest and most ambitious rural electrification project in history.

• The project will bring access to electricity to more than one million inhabitants.

The challenge:

• The more than 100k sites are located mostly in very remote areas, difficult to access and without cell coverage.

• The only way to extract information from each site is through a face-to-face visit to extract the data.

• This has generated a significant number of sites with failures that could not be addressed because users did not report them, as well as loss of information from the Power Boxes and even their theft or movement from one point to another.

The solution:

• Every 24 hours all these parameters are processed by the interface to be later packaged in compact frame of data, later this frame will be transmitted by satellite using a customized SmartOne C terminal connected to the interface. The data is relayed at a Globalstar Gateway and forwarded to Globalsat servers where they are further processed and published in a web application.

Igor Falcao, Globalsat CEO, comments: “Just as the World is seeing an increase in current and upcoming wideband connectivity options, we see increased expectation and need for narrowband applications, especially where infrastructure providing critical services such as water and energy distribution is involved."

Falcao adds that "Organizations responsible for the delivery and continuity of such vital services sometimes take for granted connectivity where none exists or where that which exists is unreliable. This is where we step in and provide the bridge, together with our business partners, combining technology and expertise with our extensive understanding of local regulatory, business and cultural aspects throughout the territories where we have local presence."

The award ceremony took place in Washington DC on the second day of the Satellite 2023 Conference & Exhibition, where the industry’s top brass come together yearly to connect and do business. If you are attending the conference, please feel free to meet us at our booth #1641.

More about Globalsat:

Globalsat is an industry leader in mobile (MSS) and other satellite services, providing specialized voice, data, M2M/IoT, software and hardware throughout the Americas since 1999. The multi-country organization delivers satellite telecommunications solutions for thousands of clients, through a flexible organizational structure, driven by broad and specific experience in multiple vertical markets such as energy, government, defense, media, mining, banking, agriculture, NGOs and tourism.

Most customers use these services in mission-critical applications where life or infrastructure are at stake, under extreme conditions or exceptional circumstances, when or where other means of communication cannot operate reliably or at all.

Globalsat recently received the "Top Land Mobility Satcom Innovation Award" from the Mobile Satellite Services Users Association (MSUA). The company was also named "Latin American Satellite Communications Company of the Year" in 2016, 2017 and 2020 by the renowned international consulting firm Frost & Sullivan. Globalsat do Brasil has received the Great Place To Work distinction for five years in a row and, for the first time, was ranked No. 12 among the best companies to work for in all of Brazil.

For more information, please visit https://www.globalsat.com/

