Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,603 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 384,413 in the last 365 days.

Governor appoints Torrance County Commissioner

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the selection of Samuel Donahoe Schropp as District 3 Torrance County Commissioner. He fills the vacancy left by LeRoy N. Candelaria, who passed away.

Schropp is the owner of Schropp Marine Consulting LLC in Estancia and retired as a towboat pilot in 2020 after nearly 40 years. Prior to 2005, he served as a towboat pilot on the inland waters and western rivers of the U.S. and is a respected marine liability expert. He has been a licensed U.S. Merchant Marine Officer for 45 years.

 

###

You just read:

Governor appoints Torrance County Commissioner

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more