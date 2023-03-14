Governor appoints Torrance County Commissioner

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham today announced the selection of Samuel Donahoe Schropp as District 3 Torrance County Commissioner. He fills the vacancy left by LeRoy N. Candelaria, who passed away.

Schropp is the owner of Schropp Marine Consulting LLC in Estancia and retired as a towboat pilot in 2020 after nearly 40 years. Prior to 2005, he served as a towboat pilot on the inland waters and western rivers of the U.S. and is a respected marine liability expert. He has been a licensed U.S. Merchant Marine Officer for 45 years.

###