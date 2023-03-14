Governor appoints Edward T. Garcia to State Game Commission

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the appointment of Edward Garcia as an at-large member of the State Game Commission.

Edward Garcia is the Executive Chairman of the Garcia Automotive Family Dealerships. He has more than 25 years of experience as a dealer principal and co-owner of dealerships in Albuquerque, Santa Fe and El Paso, Texas. He serves on the boards of the Santa Fe Opera and Sandia Foundation. Through his businesses, he sponsors and fosters partnerships with the Presbyterian Healthcare Foundation, Animal Humane Association of Albuquerque, National Dance Institute of New Mexico, the Santa Fe Opera and the Make-a-Wish Foundation. He received a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

He is an outdoor enthusiast who enjoys walking, hiking and fly-fishing along the Pecos River in San Miguel County.

