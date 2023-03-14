Libraries See Vast Improvement with Ex Libris Alma Library Services and Primo Discovery Service

University Libraries who decide to select the Ex Libris Alma library management system and Primo library discovery service to upgrade the library system have been seeing vast improvements in both library productivity as well as student experience.

Through the central management of print and electronic resources, which were previously handled in separate systems, the Alma and Primo services will make users’ access to academic resources more efficient. The Alma platform will enable universities to further their digital transformation by simplifying library workflows and applying analytic data for smart decision-making.

Mr. Tomoki Ueno, chief of the UEC Research Promotion and International Affairs Division, Academic Information Office, at Japan’s University of Electro-Communications (UEC), says the following: “The UEC library functions as an academic information infrastructure for education and research in information science and engineering. The library is also home to the UEC Ambient Intelligence Agora, a learning space that was created in collaboration with artificial intelligence researchers and provides an environment where students can study independently and teachers can conduct demonstrations of AI research. By combining the management and delivery of print and electronic resources with the Alma platform, the aim is to simplify library workflows and offer users seamless access to academic information, including library materials and electronic resources that are essential for teaching and research, as well as to use the API to make various library data including bibliographic data available for research activities. Title lists and terms of use for electronic resources will become more precise and easier to maintain once the National Institute of Informatics (NII) launches its new library system network and electronic resource data sharing service.”

It is clear to see that the University of Electro-Communications is excited to integrate Ex Libris into their workflows. Ex Libris is confident that any library will benefit by joining the worldwide communities of Alma and Primo users. With the combination of the Alma library management system and Primo library discovery service, the university’s library staff will be able to manage all materials—in print, electronic, or digital format—through a unified back office. Patrons will benefit from the integrated system, as searching and remote access become more efficient.

