B2B CFO® EXPANDS REACH IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA
Don King Joins as Partner in Atlanta, Georgia
B2B CFO® brings a unique perspective to this space. There is a tremendous focus on the client and what the client needs to do to be successful or return to prosperity.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B CFO®, a leader in strategic business advisory services to owners of privately held companies, announced today that Don King has joined as Partner. He is based in Atlanta, GA, and will serve the surrounding area alongside other B2B CFO® partners.
Don is a skilled executive with deep financial and operational experience with over 30 years of experience helping a wide range of companies. Prior to joining B2B CFO®, he spent 2 years as President/CFO of G&A Managers where his accomplishments included establishing budgeting processes in multiple environments from creation to 5 year budgets to include operating plans was well as full suite of financials and related KPIs to measure actual operations against. He also professionalized the accounting function by standardizing reporting structure and processes and upgrading talent. His focus included establishing banking/insurance relationships resulting in growth related credit facilities, working capital LOCs, performance bonds and reduced commercial insurance costs. Don led multiple transaction processes including financial, legal and operations on the buy and sell side to ensure overall success.
Jerry L. Mills, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of B2B CFO®, said, “We are delighted that Don has joined our partnership. He is highly accomplished, and his expertise will be of tremendous benefit to the business owners in the area.”
According to Don, “B2B CFO® brings a unique perspective to this space. There is a tremendous focus on the client and what the client needs to do to be successful or return to prosperity. This is a unique opportunity for owners of privately held companies to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace over their competition.”
About B2B CFO
B2B CFO® provides Strategic Business Advisory Services to owners of privately held companies. We focus on increasing cash and company value. By redefining the way that these services are provided, we have created a new industry, which we dominate and lead. With a nationwide presence, B2B CFO® is the largest company of its kind in this industry. Founded in 1987, we have ranked four times in the Inc. 5000 and were recognized as one of Forbes Magazine's "Small Giants." Over the decades, we have published books and created numerous resources, including an award-winning and patented software. For more information about how we help business owners excel, please visit www.B2BCFO.com.
