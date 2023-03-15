Ibanera Raises $18.5M in Investment Capital
Ibanera's shareholders on Wednesday (March 8) finalized an $18.5 million funding roundMIAMI, FL, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shareholders in Ibanera, a digital banking and payments company with a focus on embedded payments for Web3 platforms on Friday (March 10) finalized an $18.5 million funding round for themselves to enable them to keep supporting Ibanera's business line BitLine™.
Emerchantpay Limited is a European based payments company licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom, as the first outside investor, has reached an agreement for an $18.5 million capital investment in Ibanera at discounted valuation of $195 million.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, Ibanera launched its new digital banking and payments platform powering its payment APIs for scalable banking with ACH, wire, P2C, and RTP for account funding, payment distributions and collections. Ibanera’s payments architecture represents next-gen Distributed Ledger Technology based banking that removes the complications of supporting Web3 businesses, including Ibanera’s own Bitline (bitline.io).
Ibanera’s DLT and subledger banking uses blockchain technologies to automate fiat ramping for web3 while removing the inherent risks financial institutions are typically exposed to when servicing digital asset businesses, said Michael Carbonara, CEO of Ibanera. “In light of the changing banking guidelines and changes in the digital asset markets, we’re excited that Ibanera is positioned to lead the way to support businesses engaging in digital assets safely. The agreement reached with emerchantpay will help propel Ibanera’s growth to be an industry leader”.
“With the quickly changing market of digital assets, we’re thrilled to support Ibanera’s platform to be a leader in payments for digital assets and NFTs," said Jonas Reynisson, founder and CEO of emerchantpay. “Crypto currencies are no longer for speculation by risky traders, but instead represent the transition of Web2 to Web3 environments that requires easy adoption for everyday consumers”.
About Ibanera
Ibanera is a global digital banking platform. We develop tailored fintech solutions for banks, corporations and entrepreneurs worldwide. Ibanera specializes in banking, cross-border payments, currency conversion, mobile banking, and merchant services. Ibanera has leveraged strategic partnerships with FInclusive to expand Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance programs. Regulated in the United States, Canada, Europe and Singapore, Ibanera positions itself as a competitive fintech leader with a credible global footprint. For more information, visit www.ibanera.com.
About emerchantpay
emerchantpay is a leading global payment service provider for online, mobile, in-store and over the phone payments. Its global payments solution is available through a simple integration, offering a wealth of features, including global acquiring, alternative payment methods, advanced fraud management and performance optimisation. It works with businesses of all sizes across various industries to create bespoke solutions and strategies that help them increase their payment systems' efficiency and profitability. With cutting-edge technology and a unique customer-centric approach, they empower businesses to design seamless and engaging payment experiences for their consumers.
