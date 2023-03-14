Missouri Eastern Court of Appeals Sides with Attorney General Bailey, Upholds Second-Degree Murder Conviction
Mar 14, 2023, 15:56 PM by AG Bailey
Jefferson City, Mo. – In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect Missourians, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District upheld the conviction of Michael A. Black for the shooting and killing of his stepson, Alexander Koch, in August 2017. The appeals court affirmed the circuit court’s judgment, rejecting Black’s claims that the circuit court abused its discretion by excluding evidence of the victim’s past violent acts against third parties.
Following a jury trial in Pike County Circuit Court, Black was convicted of one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. The appeals court affirmed these convictions.
Read the Court’s opinion here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/pressreleases/michael-a-black-opinion_ed110114-1.pdf?sfvrsn=94486a27_2 ###