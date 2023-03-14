Missouri Eastern Court of Appeals Sides with Attorney General Bailey, Upholds Second-Degree Murder Conviction

Mar 14, 2023, 15:56 PM by AG Bailey

Jefferson City, Mo. – In an effort to enforce the laws as written and protect Missourians, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced today that the Missouri Court of Appeals, Eastern District upheld the conviction of Michael A. Black for the shooting and killing of his stepson, Alexander Koch, in August 2017. The appeals court affirmed the circuit court’s judgment, rejecting Black’s claims that the circuit court abused its discretion by excluding evidence of the victim’s past violent acts against third parties.

“I am committed to enforcing the laws as written, which includes defending the convictions of violent criminals,” said Attorney General Bailey. “This is a great result for Missourians after the tireless work my Criminal Appeals Unit has put in, and my office will continue to obtain justice for victims throughout the state.”

Following a jury trial in Pike County Circuit Court, Black was convicted of one count of second-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action. The appeals court affirmed these convictions.

Read the Court’s opinion here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/pressreleases/michael-a-black-opinion_ed110114-1.pdf?sfvrsn=94486a27_2 ###