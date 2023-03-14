Submit Release
Gov. Lujan Grisham makes Third Judicial District Court appointment in Doña Ana County

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the appointment of Mark D. Standridge to fill a judicial vacancy at the Third Judicial District Court in Las Cruces.

Standridge currently serves as an Assistant United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, investigating and prosecuting felony criminal cases including civil rights and gun related offenses. He previously worked for the City of Las Cruces as a Deputy City Attorney and represented cases for private practices. Standridge is a graduate of the University of Arizona and the UNM School of Law. He was admitted to the New Mexico Bar in 2006.

 

