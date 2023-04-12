Small Family Owned Organic Sleep Company Offers a New Low Investment Solution For Better Sleep

White Lotus Home GOTS Organic Mattress, Sheets, Duvets, Pillows, and Covers all Handmade in New Jersey!
NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A small family-owned company called White Lotus Home wants to help people get better sleep with natural and organic handcrafted products like mattresses, pillows, bedding, and more, that are built to outlast their conventional competitors.
“Most of our customers don’t look back after they switch to all natural mattresses and pillows,” said Marlon, President at White Lotus Home. “We’ve had some customers report that they’ve been using their White Lotus Home mattress for over 20 years!”
However, while they are strong advocates for sleeping with only all natural and organic materials, the company understands that purchasing a new mattress can be a big investment for some. That’s why they spent many months in the last year designing, testing, and developing a tiny but powerful, more affordable sleep-hacking product.
Since artificial light like street lamps outside windows, electronic devices, and more can be difficult to control, the simplest way to block light is to start where it’s received – the eyes. As a simple solution, White Lotus Home is thrilled to introduce their latest product, The Eye Pillow.
Like a traditional sleep mask with a big upgrade, these all new Eye Pillows help take sleep to a deeper, more restorative level. They not only keep any artificial light from reaching the eye, they can also be heated or cooled for an extra relaxing experience.
“Everyone is going through so much these days,” says Marlon, “It’s been a stressful few years for all of us. We want to help people get the best, most restorative sleep that they can in the simplest ways possible.”
To learn more about White Lotus Home’s Eye Pillows, other products, or private label, wholesale, and dropship opportunities, please visit www.whitelotushome.com, subscribe to their newsletter, or visit their Facebook and Instagram pages for more info.
